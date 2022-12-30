Read full article on original website
Golf.com
‘Happy birthday old man’: Justin Thomas jabs Tiger Woods in Instagram birthday post
If you weren’t already aware, yesterday, December 30, 2022, was Tiger Woods’ birthday. The 15-time major champion turned 47 years old on Friday, and as always, it was a date worth celebrating for golf fans around the world. But not just fans who’ve watched Tiger dominate the PGA...
Golf.com
Lydia Ko punctuates her incredible year with a glamorous wedding in South Korea
After a year in which Lydia Ko added three LPGA Tour victories to her resume, bringing her career total to 19, she now has a new title to enjoy in 2023: newlywed. Ko married fiance Jun Chung at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea, on December 30th. Chung was by...
Golf Digest
Watch out Rory McIlroy: Just one week into 2023 there could be a new World No. 1
Rory McIlroy enters 2023 as the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, the third time the Northern Irishman begins a calendar year in the top spot having done it previously in 2013 and 2015. But his decision not to play in this week’s PGA Tour 2023 opener, the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, means his hold of the top spot in the new year could be very short lived.
Yardbarker
Here's why Rory McIlroy is skipping the Sentry Tournament of Champions
One of the biggest headlines to come out of the golf world at the end of 2022 was that the PGA Tour was adding "elevated" events to the 2023 calendar. These events offer even bigger winnings in an attempt to deter members from leaving to join LIV Golf because of the money involved with the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
Barry Lane, 5-time European Tour golf champion, dead at 62
Golfer Barry Lane, a five-time winner on the European Tour and a former Ryder Cup member, has died, the Legends Tour announced Sunday. He was 62. Lane, who won eight times on the Legends Tour, made 693 starts on the European Tour (now known as the DP World Tour), The Guardian reported.
Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’
The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62
Jan 1 (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.
GolfWRX
Scott Stallings just learned about his 2023 Masters invite in the most unusual way
One of the hottest pieces of mail a player can receive is the elusive invitation to The Masters in April. Qualification is a fairly simple affair, listed on the Augusta website,and involves any of the defending champions and the top-50 on the OWGR amongst a host of the previous year’s winners, placers, and those that qualified for the Tour Championship. Included in the invites are a host of LIV players, as, “our [Augusta’s] focus is to honour the tradition of bringing together a pre-eminent field of golfers this coming April.”
Al Besselink, who won the first Tournament of Champions in 1953, might be the most interesting golfer you've never heard of
The Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first PGA Tour event of 2023, celebrates its 25th season at Kapalua this week. The tournament dates back to 1953, however, when it was first played in Las Vegas. It was held at the Desert Inn and the field consisted of 20 golfers, all winners from the previous year.
With 2023 upon us, here's a few interesting golf-related things involving Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus
The golf year of 2022 is soon to be behind us. Scottie Scheffler went from “the best golfer without a win” to four wins in six starts, including a major. There were some amazing stories on the LPGA, which included a dominant return to form by Lydia Ko.
Golf Digest
18 important golf dates to circle on the calendar for 2023
The first U.S. Women’s Open to be contested at Pebble Beach. The first U.S. Open played in Los Angeles in 65 years. The mystery that is LIV Golf’s upcoming schedule. Newly elevated events on the PGA Tour. And a Ryder Cup in Italy that will try to find steady ground amid golf’s tectonic shifts.
Augusta National Sent A Masters Invitation To The Wrong Scott Stallings
I think I can speak for just about every golfer out there when I say ever golfer dreams of playing in The Masters, or at least playing Augusta National one day. From the beautiful scenery, the perfect conditions, and the overwhelming amount of tradition within each hole is truly difficult to even comprehend.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The PGA Tour Season Continues and ‘Elevated’ Events Begin at Kapalua
Golf rarely sleeps, and even then, it is with one eye open. Just more than two weeks from the time we saw PGA Tour players competing in the PNC Championship, they will be back at it this week for real at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The official 2022-23 season...
Look: The Masters Sent Tournament Invitation To Wrong Person
The Masters made a hilarious, but also sad screwup over this past weekend. The tournament, which is scheduled for April, sent out an invite to Scott Stallings, but it turned out to be the wrong one. The actual Scott Stallings on the PGA Tour was notified about this via a DM on Twitter from the other Stallings saying he got a FedEx package with the invite.
Sports World Reacts To The Masters' Embarrassing Mistake
Player invitations for The 2023 Masters tournament have been going out over the past couple of weeks, with several prominent players - including some LIV Golf stars - showing off their invites on social media. But one notable player has been anxiously awaiting for his invitation, checking his mailbox every...
Georgia man mistakenly receives Masters Tournament invitation intended for PGA pro Scott Stallings
After weeks of waiting for his invite to this year's Masters , PGA golfer Scott Stallings received a welcome message on Twitter this week from none other than Scott Stallings.
Golf Channel
Circle these tournaments, three per month, on your 2023 competitive golf calendars
As golf fans, we're spoiled with how much golf there is to watch throughout the year. At times, it's often too much. We can't possibly watch everything. We're busy with other life stuff – family, work, errands, actually playing golf. You'll drop everything for the Masters, sure, but are you getting out of a family vacation to the beach with your wife and four kids in early July because you want to catch the weekend rounds of the (insert random tournament here)? Probably not.
Golf.com
Why 2022 was the wildest year of golf … ever
This year was unquestionably, undeniably, irredeemably the craziest in golf history. Or was it?. Yes, we saw more in 2022 than we have seen in the sport in a very long while: a revolution, a once-in-a-generation player movement, an astonishingly wide-open war, an impossibly historic final walk … and a few billion dollars in petty cash. But before recency bias anoints 2022 golf’s craziest year on record, let us first consider the alternatives.
