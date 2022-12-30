ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Digest

Watch out Rory McIlroy: Just one week into 2023 there could be a new World No. 1

Rory McIlroy enters 2023 as the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, the third time the Northern Irishman begins a calendar year in the top spot having done it previously in 2013 and 2015. But his decision not to play in this week’s PGA Tour 2023 opener, the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, means his hold of the top spot in the new year could be very short lived.
HAWAII STATE
Yardbarker

Here's why Rory McIlroy is skipping the Sentry Tournament of Champions

One of the biggest headlines to come out of the golf world at the end of 2022 was that the PGA Tour was adding "elevated" events to the 2023 calendar. These events offer even bigger winnings in an attempt to deter members from leaving to join LIV Golf because of the money involved with the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
WHIO Dayton

Barry Lane, 5-time European Tour golf champion, dead at 62

Golfer Barry Lane, a five-time winner on the European Tour and a former Ryder Cup member, has died, the Legends Tour announced Sunday. He was 62. Lane, who won eight times on the Legends Tour, made 693 starts on the European Tour (now known as the DP World Tour), The Guardian reported.
The Guardian

Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’

The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
Reuters

Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.
GolfWRX

Scott Stallings just learned about his 2023 Masters invite in the most unusual way

One of the hottest pieces of mail a player can receive is the elusive invitation to The Masters in April. Qualification is a fairly simple affair, listed on the Augusta website,and involves any of the defending champions and the top-50 on the OWGR amongst a host of the previous year’s winners, placers, and those that qualified for the Tour Championship. Included in the invites are a host of LIV players, as, “our [Augusta’s] focus is to honour the tradition of bringing together a pre-eminent field of golfers this coming April.”
AUGUSTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Al Besselink, who won the first Tournament of Champions in 1953, might be the most interesting golfer you've never heard of

The Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first PGA Tour event of 2023, celebrates its 25th season at Kapalua this week. The tournament dates back to 1953, however, when it was first played in Las Vegas. It was held at the Desert Inn and the field consisted of 20 golfers, all winners from the previous year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf Digest

18 important golf dates to circle on the calendar for 2023

The first U.S. Women’s Open to be contested at Pebble Beach. The first U.S. Open played in Los Angeles in 65 years. The mystery that is LIV Golf’s upcoming schedule. Newly elevated events on the PGA Tour. And a Ryder Cup in Italy that will try to find steady ground amid golf’s tectonic shifts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: The Masters Sent Tournament Invitation To Wrong Person

The Masters made a hilarious, but also sad screwup over this past weekend. The tournament, which is scheduled for April, sent out an invite to Scott Stallings, but it turned out to be the wrong one. The actual Scott Stallings on the PGA Tour was notified about this via a DM on Twitter from the other Stallings saying he got a FedEx package with the invite.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Masters' Embarrassing Mistake

Player invitations for The 2023 Masters tournament have been going out over the past couple of weeks, with several prominent players - including some LIV Golf stars - showing off their invites on social media. But one notable player has been anxiously awaiting for his invitation, checking his mailbox every...
Golf Channel

Circle these tournaments, three per month, on your 2023 competitive golf calendars

As golf fans, we're spoiled with how much golf there is to watch throughout the year. At times, it's often too much. We can't possibly watch everything. We're busy with other life stuff – family, work, errands, actually playing golf. You'll drop everything for the Masters, sure, but are you getting out of a family vacation to the beach with your wife and four kids in early July because you want to catch the weekend rounds of the (insert random tournament here)? Probably not.
GEORGIA STATE
Golf.com

Why 2022 was the wildest year of golf … ever

This year was unquestionably, undeniably, irredeemably the craziest in golf history. Or was it?. Yes, we saw more in 2022 than we have seen in the sport in a very long while: a revolution, a once-in-a-generation player movement, an astonishingly wide-open war, an impossibly historic final walk … and a few billion dollars in petty cash. But before recency bias anoints 2022 golf’s craziest year on record, let us first consider the alternatives.

