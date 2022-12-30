ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

theScore

4 biggest surprises from incredible TCU-Michigan semifinal

It may be Day 365 of 2022, but it's probably safe to say that Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal between TCU and Michigan is the game of the year. The underdog Horned Frogs raced out to a 21-6 halftime lead before an absurd second half saw the teams trade blows. TCU ultimately emerged with a 51-45 victory.
FORT WORTH, TX
theScore

Michigan's Wilson: Overturned TD was 'some bullshit'

Michigan appeared to have found momentum in the second quarter of the Fiesta Bowl, only to see the opportunity slip through its hands. Trailing TCU 14-3, Michigan's defense stood tall with an interception by Rod Moore. The Wolverines immediately went for a game-changer on a deep ball to Roman Wilson, who hauled in J.J. McCarthy's pass for what appeared to be a touchdown.
ANN ARBOR, MI

