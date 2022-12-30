Michigan appeared to have found momentum in the second quarter of the Fiesta Bowl, only to see the opportunity slip through its hands. Trailing TCU 14-3, Michigan's defense stood tall with an interception by Rod Moore. The Wolverines immediately went for a game-changer on a deep ball to Roman Wilson, who hauled in J.J. McCarthy's pass for what appeared to be a touchdown.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO