Robyn Bolle
3d ago
I will never understand why an individual who has violated City ethics gets rewarded. Utterly unbelievable he gets paid a years salary for discrimination!!
shelly
2d ago
Think about it a person worked 24 years on the job never got a complete or a repairman. All of a sudden make Chief three complaints one they said a few months before than two back to back something is very smelly in the air.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kalamazoo public safety officers seize 3 firearms about the time shots fired
Kalamazoo public safety officers on Sunday, Jan. 1, seized three firearms about the time gun shots were reported on W. Michigan Avenue, the public safety department said in a statement. Police were monitoring a large gathering in the 2900 block of W. Michigan Avenue on the west side of the...
New public safety chief has spent 27 years with Kalamazoo department, graduated from WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI – To say Kalamazoo’s new public safety chief is familiar with the community and the department would be an understatement. David Boysen, the incoming Kalamazoo Public Safety chief, has been with the Kalamazoo department for more than 27 years. Prior to that, he attended Western Michigan University, graduating from the Kalamazoo school with his bachelor’s degree in 1995, the same year he started with KDPS.
Kalamazoo public safety chief to retire after investigation sustains harassment complaints
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley will retire Jan. 1, after a months-long investigation found he harassed employees. Coakley had been on administrative leave for more than four months while the harassment investigation was conducted. Three women made four complaints about Coakley’s behavior, according to a...
Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
WWMTCw
City parts ways with Coakley, a fire in Battle Creek, food shortages & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence. A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted...
22 people killed in GR in 2022; ‘challenging’ year, police chief says
It was a memorable year for Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, as he looks to rebound from what he called a "challenging" year.
Kalamazoo schools operations chief accused of ‘gross negligence,’ bad judgment in investigative report
KALAMAZOO, MI -- During his 18 months as assistant superintendent of operations for Kalamazoo Public Schools, Jim English took actions “akin to gross negligence” and raised “grave doubts as to his judgment,” said the investigative report that led to English’s dismissal this week. The KPS...
Overnight shootings in Grand Rapids leave 2 injured
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two young men were shot in the legs early Tuesday morning. The first shooting happened just after midnight in the parking lot of Clique Lanes on Stocking Avenue NW. GRPD says a 24-year-old man was shot twice, once in...
go955.com
Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
Grand Rapids recorded 23 homicides in 2022. Here’s where each case stands.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The city of Grand Rapids experienced an uptick in homicide cases in 2022 making it the second deadliest year in the last five years. The homicides in Grand Rapids claimed the lives of 23 people in 2022. Among the victims were two babies, a 64-year-old man who was killed in a fatal fire and multiple teens and young adults.
WWMTCw
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
Two men killed at New Year’s party identified
Dispatch has identified the two men who were shot and killed at a New Year's party near Lawrence as David Reed and Jason McCreary.
10 new developments with 779 units highlight housing push in Portage in 2022
PORTAGE, MI — Addressing a need for housing in the area, Portage Planning Commission and City Council moved 10 new residential projects forward, accounting for 779 new units, over the course of 2022. Looking at data going back to 2005, the number of total units approved is more than...
WWMTCw
Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
WILX-TV
Authorities seek missing Portage woman believed to be victim of violent crime
PORTAGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 35-year-old woman from Portage. Heather Mae Kelley was last seen Dec. 10 in Comstock Township. She reportedly told her children on the phone that she would be home soon. Her vehicle was recovered Dec. 11...
WWMTCw
Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
WWMTCw
Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Juvenile re-sentencing: Michigan juvenile lifers still wait for re-sentencing after 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted of murder in 2008 after...
Man arrested following Porter Twp. assault
A man was arrested in Porter Township on allegations of assault by strangulation. Deputies say he had two other outstanding warrants from two different counties.
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
Juvenile lifer resentenced to 40-60 years in prison
Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted in 2008 of murder, assault with intent to commit murder and two counts of felony firearms after he shot a man in the jaw during a fight over a slush drink
