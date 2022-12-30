You know what I’ve been thinking? St. Mary’s girls basketball star Niya Morgen can’t stop scoring. In a week when her team went 3-0 and won the Wilmington Christmas Tournament, Morgen did it all. Against Bishop Stang, she scored 23, followed it up with an 18-point performance against Reading, and concluded her week with another The post Item Athlete of the Week – Niya Morgen appeared first on Itemlive.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 47 MINUTES AGO