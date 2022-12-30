ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


 

pwponderings.com

Prestige Wrestling 12/30/22 The Things We Carry Results

Prestige Wrestling 12/30/22 The Things We Carry results from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event live streamed on IWTV. C4 (Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas) def. Brick City Boyz (Victor Chase and J Cruz) Anthony Henry def. Robert Martyr. Bobby Orlando def. Kris Brady. Kevin Blackwood def. Anthony...
WORCESTER, MA
pwponderings.com

Pro Wrestling Grind 12/31/22 All We Are Results

Pro Wrestling Grind 12/31/22 All We Are results from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event live streamed on IWTV. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) def. Mane Event (Jay Lyon and Midas Black) Anthony Henry def. Ryan Mooney. Mike Skyros def. JD Drake. Street Fight: 1...
WORCESTER, MA
pwponderings.com

Limitless Wrestling 12/31/22 High Strung Results

Limitless Wrestling 12/31/22 High Strung results from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event live streamed on IWTV. Limitless OGs (Ace Romero, Aiden Aggro and DangerKid) def. Kylon King, Ichiban and Conner Murphy. Channing Thomas def. Mo Jabari. Alec Price def. Mike McCarthy. B3CCA def. Gary Jay. Ava Everett...
WORCESTER, MA
pwponderings.com

Beyond Wrestling 12/31/22 Heavy Lies The Crown ’22 Results

Beyond Wrestling 12/31/22 Heavy Lies The Crown ’22 results from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event live streamed on IWTV. Love Doug and Tender Weapon def. Teddy Goodz and Little Mean Kathleen. Ryan Galeone def. Gabriel Skye. Aaron Rourke def. Dan Barry. Ichiban def. Anthony Henry. Eel...
WORCESTER, MA
pwponderings.com

IWTV Presents Class of ’22 12/30/22 Results

IWTV Presents Class of ’22 12/30/22 results from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event live streamed on IWTV. T4 Summit Quarter Finals Match: (Violence Is Forever Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) def. MSP (Aiden Aggro and DangerKid) T4 Summit Quarter Finals Match: Culture Inc (Eli Knight and...
WORCESTER, MA
pwponderings.com

Absolute Intense Wrestling 12/30/22 AIW Jet Black New Year Results

Absolute Intense Wrestling 12/30/22 AIW Jet Black New Year results from the Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The event live streamed on FITE+. Four Way Tag Team Match: Mane Event (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones) def. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang), Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) and Money Shot (Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom)
AKRON, OH
Itemlive.com

Item Athlete of the Week – Niya Morgen

You know what I’ve been thinking? St. Mary’s girls basketball star Niya Morgen can’t stop scoring. In a week when her team went 3-0 and won the Wilmington Christmas Tournament, Morgen did it all. Against Bishop Stang, she scored 23, followed it up with an 18-point performance against Reading, and concluded her week with another The post Item Athlete of the Week – Niya Morgen appeared first on Itemlive.
WILMINGTON, MA

