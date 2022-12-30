ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Henry Winkler Reveals Why He Turned Down An Iconic Role In Grease After Happy Days, And Why He Regrets It

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45w5dI_0jykwhiF00

Henry Winkler has over 150 acting credits in his career, but regardless of what generation you’re from, he will always be The Fonz from Happy Days first and foremost. It’s not only his most iconic role, it’s one of the most iconic roles in the history of television, but it caused Winkler a number of problems in his career, including causing him to turn down the lead in Grease , the movie that made John Travolta a star.

In a recent appearance on CNN Henry Winkler reflected on his career. It turns out that following his run as Arthur Fozerelli, aka The Fonz, Winkler had serious trouble finding work because he was so closely associated with the character. Winkler explained…

It was so bad that not only could I not find work, but I was sitting at my desk at Paramount and I literally thought ‘am I ever going to find anything with as much impact as the Fonz? How will I know? Will anybody ever ask me? I’m not getting any offers.'

A look at Henry Winkler’s filmography shows just how bad it got for him, during the decade that Happy Days was on the air, and the years immediately after, he did very little else, and most of what he did do was appear as The Fonz on the various shows that spun off from Happy Days . The only role of any size he had outside was his co-starring role alongside a young Michael Keaton in Night Shift , a movie directed by Winkler’s Happy Days castmate Ron Howard.

Fonzie had become such a force of nature they almost changed the name of
Happy Days to be about him. It's not a shock that people in Hollywood had trouble seeing him in another role. However, CNN interviewer Chris Wallace pointed out that there was another significant role that Winkler was offered, and turned down…

You do get offered a part. You get offered the part of the lead in Grease over John Travolta, before John Travolta, and you turned it down. Are you a damned fool?

Grease came out in 1978 , smack in the middle of Happy Days ’ run on TV. It’s blindingly obvious to see why Henry Winkler would be offered the role of Danny Zuko. The leather jacket clad biker was such a similar role to the Fonz that it was obvious Winkler could play the part. And this is exactly why the actor turned it down.

Most actors hate to be typecast. One of the great things about acting is the ability to inhabit a variety of different  roles. Winkler didn’t want to play a role similar to Fonzie because he didn’t want to be typecast. Unfortunately, Winkler agrees that he was a damned fool for turning the role down, because he didn’t realize at the time that the typecasting ship had already sailed. Winkler said…

Yes, I am. I only realized years afterward. I thought I’ve played the Fonz, I don’t want to do it again. I’m going to cement, it has already happened. I’m already typecast. I should have just shut up, and had a really good time making that movie. Now, I go home, I say ‘no’ and I have a Diet Coke. John Travolta goes home and has done the movie and buys a plane.

Hollywood is full of “what if” stories that have come from actors turning down roles. Will Smith could have been in The Matrix . Mel Gibson was almost James Bond . In the end those careers turned out ok, and while Henry Winkler never became a massive movie star after Happy Days , he built a successful career both in front of the camera as well as behind it that he can certainly be proud of.

Comments / 1

Related
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
StyleCaster

Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death

Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones Revealed She Didn't Think Her Marriage to Michael Douglas Would Last This Long

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary to her husband Michael Douglas this year. That’s a lot of birthdays and holidays together, so Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts decided that now was a good time to ask the Wednesday star which one in the A-list couple is a better gift-giver. Zeta-Jones had a very honest — and refreshing — answer. “I think it has to be Michael,” she said under her breath. “I’ve been married 22 years. I peaked around year eight. If I’d known I would be married so long, I would’ve held back a bit. I wasn’t envisioning a...
Page Six

Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’

Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
175K+
Followers
41K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy