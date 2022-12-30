Read full article on original website
Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Daniel Seavey, Josue’s Haunted Honkytonk, Police State
If any of your New Year’s resolutions involve supporting the local music scene, this week is the perfect time to dive in headfirst. Valley artists and acts like noise rockers Police State, R&B/soul/pop vocalist Truvonne, indie band Wild Earth, and Gothic Americana group Josué Kinter and The Empty Pleasures all have gigs scheduled over the next few nights at local venues.
Valley Staple The Vig Is Opening its First West Valley Restaurant
The Vig, a Valley restaurant concept known for its upscale pub food, casual atmosphere, and lawn-game-filled patios, is opening its first location in the west Valley. The restaurant is part of Genuine Concepts, a hospitality company that also runs The Little Woody, The Womack, The McMillan, Campo Italian Bistro & Bar, and The Genuine. The company started with the first location of The Vig, which opened in Arcadia in 2006. Over the years, The Vig has grown to include locations in downtown Phoenix, Scottsdale, and north Phoenix.
Outdoor drinking soon to be offered at two Arizona marketplaces
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
Celebrate the new year with events in Chandler, Glendale, Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The final countdown is on to the end of the year and many people are looking for ways to celebrate. Below is a list of events around the Valley to help you ring in the new year. Glendale. The Westgate Entertainment District will have live music...
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Phoenix
In this neighborhood, you may come across exciting sights at your leisure. Keep reading to discover more about the top community to pace yourself in.
Massive music festival 'Decadence Arizona' to celebrate NYE in Phoenix, rain or shine
Rain or shine, a massive music festival and party is underway at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale with revelers dancing away the very last hours of 2022. FOX 10’s Lauren Clark has the details for "Decadence Arizona."
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022
These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
Asked For $4.199 Million, This Authentic European Mediterranean Style Home in Scottsdale Arizona Offers Endless Views of Desert Mountain
10911 E Purple Aster Way Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10911 E Purple Aster Way, Scottsdale, Arizona has all the superb details of an exquisite home with high end finishes and magnificent views of Desert Mountain. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,749 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10911 E Purple Aster Way, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 694 0098) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city.
How much rain fell in the Valley on New Year's Day?
PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon State rang in the New Year with a very active winter storm!. According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix started 2023 by breaking a 117-year-old daily rainfall record. The rainfall so far Sunday was 0.38 inches through 6:30 PM MST, which may not seem too high, but it is still enough to break the previous record of 0.22 inches, set all the way back in 1906.
Firefighters battle high-rise fire in Midtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — Valley firefighters have successfully contained an apartment fire at a high-rise building in Midtown Phoenix, fire officials confirmed. The contents of an apartment had caught fire earlier in the morning. No evacuations were necessary for the building as first responders were able to quickly contain the blaze....
Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott to host counselor recruiting event in Scottsdale Jan. 4
If there’s one Arizona tradition that continues to live on today it’s that every month of May – as soon as the spring semester comes to an end – dozens of Arizona college students can be found rolling up sleeping bags, packing duffel bags and making their way to Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott.
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
Here's Phoenix's Top Google Search For 2022
Google determined the top searches in each city.
Hash Kitchen will open its next location in Peoria
The award-winning and nationally-recognized brunch concept, Hash Kitchen, is opening its second highly anticipated Peoria location and debuting its completely reimagined design in early January 2023. Located within the dining, shopping, and entertainment district P83, Hash Kitchen is serving up #brunchgoals with Arizona’s largest Bloody Mary bar, creative cocktails, and unparalleled guest experience in the West Valley.
9 people injured after shooting in central Phoenix
Hundreds of bills were signed into Arizona law in 2022, and some new laws will begin starting Jan. 1, 2023. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Police are working to...
Asking For $3.495 Million, This Charming Mediterranean Home in Scottsdale Arizona Has Fabulous Views Of Mountains And The Cochise Golf Course
10554 E Palo Brea Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona which is an architectural masterpiece of Lash McDaniel, sits on over 2.6 Arces land plot with lush views of mountain landscape and privacy for the owner and guests. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,380 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, please contact Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Chicken N Pickle breaks ground at Westgate in Glendale, here’s what to know
Chicken N Pickle to open at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona. Here’s what you need to know about this indoor/outdoor entertainment complex that’ll have several pickleball courts.
Phoenix takes on record-setting winter storm on New Year's Day
In Phoenix on Sunday, a record high was set for rainfall on the first day of the year, beating out a .22" record set in 1906. We received at least .29".
Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital
PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
