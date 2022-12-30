Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
El Reno police asks public for help identifying truck involved in hit-and-run
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — El Reno police are asking the public for their help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Police say on Dec. 13 around 6:30 p.m. at Elm and Choctaw, this white pickup truck was involved in an accident and did not stop. If...
1600kush.com
Coyle man accused of holding gun to girlfriend’s head
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Coyle man accused of holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head in his camper on West Highway 33 has been released from the Payne County Jail on $40,000 bail with an order to have no contact with the woman, who alleged he said he would kill her.
6 Arrested On Drug Complaints After Stillwater Traffic Stop
A traffic stop in Stillwater ended with six people being arrested on drug complaints according to Stillwater Police. Police say they pulled the car over early Tuesday morning for an equipment violation when found fentanyl in the car. Stillwater PD said two of the people in the car are now facing trafficking complaints while the other four were arrested for possession of paraphernalia.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Dec. 18-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 18-31 include:. Alton Gene Bagby, 58, Ponca City, DUI, third offense, domestic assault and protective order violation charges. Michael Eugene Bosley, 30, Ponca City, domestic assault. Zachary Niel Capps, 31, Newkirk, forgery...
KOCO
Felony charge filed against Oklahoma state representative following DUI arrest
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma state Rep. Ryan Martinez has been charged with a felony in connection with his driving under the influence arrest. Court documents say Martinez was charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Martinez, who represents State District 39, was arrested in late October...
KOCO
People left without home after fire breaks out in Piedmont overnight
PIEDMONT, Okla. — Four people are left without a home after a fire broke out in Piedmont overnight. Just after midnight, crews responded to a house fire near Northwest 178th Street and Sara Road. Immediately upon arrival, Piedmont Fire told KOCO 5 crews that they had to fight the...
kswo.com
Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
1600kush.com
Stillwater woman jailed on fentanyl trafficking charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 39-year-old Stillwater woman has been jailed on $150,000 bail pending a Jan. 9 court appearance on felony charges of trafficking fentanyl, possessing a gun during the commission of a drug crime, and neglecting four children ranging in age from 4 months to 17 years by failing to protect them from drugs.
kaynewscow.com
Alva resident in stable condition following accident
DEER CREEK — An Alva resident was admitted to Stillwater Medical Center in Blackwell today following a non-injury accident that occurred at 8:24 a.m. on Oklahoma 11 west of County Road 1040, west of Deer Creek in Grant County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Gladys L. Williams, 56,...
edmondoutlook.com
The Fried Taco
When you hear ‘taco,’ you may naturally think of Mexican food, but at The Fried Taco, a world of other tastes lights up the diverse menu. Heavy influences of tangy, bold Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine create the most exciting flavor combos of slow-simmered meats, house-made salsas, creamy sauces, crunchy slaws and more. In each delicious pairing, you can taste the hours of experimenting and prep time that went into the multi-faceted creations. Stuff all that house-made goodness in a corn tortilla and fry it. The light, crispy shell and soft, melty inside will change the way you love tacos.
guthrienewspage.com
Obituary: James Bradley “Brad” Morelli
James Bradley “Brad” Morelli, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2022 at his home in Oklahoma City. Brad graduated from Guthrie High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Central Oklahoma and a juris doctor degree from Oklahoma City University in 1980. In early adulthood, Brad acted in many local theater productions and worked tirelessly on various political campaigns. Brad practiced law in Guthrie and later became Senior Legal Counsel of UCO where he served until his retirement. Additionally, Brad enjoyed teaching classes at UCO, particularly Criminal Law and Procedure. In his free time, Brad was an avid reader and lover of history, art, and politics. He also loved to travel with friends and family. Brad was a loyal and devoted uncle and friend. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, intellect, generosity, and willingness to help others.
Journal Tribune
Newkirk native Rance Howard's influence: From Kay County to 'Star Wars' and 'Jurassic World'
Editor’s Note: This is the first installment in The Journal-Tribune’s series “Famous and Forgotten: The Untold Stories of Entertainers from Northern Oklahoma.” The series highlights entertainers of the past who had connections to the region. Try to imagine an episode of “The Andy Griffith Show” without...
ocolly.com
Spring semester shows at Tumbleweed
Music never stops at the Tumbleweed. Stillwater, the birthplace of red dirt music, consistently attracts the genre’s top talents for shows and the annual Calf Fry music festival. As of Jan. 1, five shows are set for the spring. Some of red dirt’s biggest names are Stillwater bound.
pokesreport.com
Compromised? Yes. Have I Lost My Mind? No.
STILLWATER – Bill Haisten of The Tulsa World is a friend of mine. I enjoy reading Haisten’s columns and while he does a tremendous job of diving into the prep beat, an area where like many of us he honed his talents, I am excited to see he is back on the everyday top column role in the World. I thought his column on Sunday for the New Year’s Day issue was very sensible. Haisten wrote on how he expects January will be an eventful month for Oklahoma State football and Mike Gundy.
