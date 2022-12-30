Read full article on original website
mwcconnection.com
The 2023 Recruiting Road So Far: San Diego State
Welcome to the eighth piece of our twelve-part series that hopefully makes the dead period go by a bit quicker. These articles aim to provide a detailed look at what each team has done thus far on the recruiting trail and what work still needs to be put in before NLI day in February. One team a day will be featured this year in alphabetical order. Today will look at San Diego State.
San Diego Gets One Dry Day Before More Pacific Storms Move Through Region
San Diego will get one day without significant rain on Monday before another series of storms move through the region, the National Weather Service said. “Showers will decreased today, then increase again late tonight into Tuesday morning as a weaker and fast-moving low pressure moves inland through California,” the weather service said.
onscene.tv
5 Vehicle Accident Shuts Down NB I-5 In Mission Bay | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-30-22 3:40 LOCATION: NB I-5 JSO Clairemont Dr CITY: San Diego DETAILS: 5 vehicles including a motorcyclist crashed into each other for an unknown reason. The motorcylist was ejected from his bike and and lying in the middle of the freeway when Firefighters arrived. That person was rushed to a local hospital. One car went into the right-shoulder bushes. The freeway was shutdown in the northbound lanes for approx 30 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
eastcountymagazine.org
WINTER STORMS TO CONTINUE IN FIRST WEEK OF NEW YEAR, SNOW TONIGHT IN MOUNTAINS
January 1, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. tonight due to a winter storm bringing rain across the county, with snow forecast above 5,500 feet. Ice, snow and fog could make travel difficult at higher elevations. Gusty winds are also forecast.
NBC San Diego
Earthquake Rattles San Diego Early Saturday Near Borrego Springs
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred just north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. No word on whether there were injuries or damage. The USGS tweeted it was a "notable quake." The National Weather Service in San Diego tweeted it felt a quick jolt too:. Others...
San Diego to ‘rain’ in the new year with showers, strong coastal winds
San Diego will ring in the new year with some rain, and this stormy pattern will remain active for the first week of 2023.
NBC San Diego
Flooding, Storm Damage Follow All That Rain in San Diego
Reports have been trickling in from all over San Diego County — from Coronado to Mission Valley to Kearny Mesa — on Sunday regarding flooding, road closures, downed trees and more following the powerful New Year's Eve storm that dropped as much as an inch or more of precipitation on most of the region.
Oceanside’s Pacific Coast Spirits Makes Prestigious List of Top U.S. Whiskeys
An Oceanside distillery continues to rack up honors, securing two slots on a professional taster’s list of the top 100 whiskeys in the U.S. Pacific Coast Spirits, a handmade small batch craft distillery, recently won gold medals at two international spirits competitions. Pacific Coast now finds one of its products ranked as the 11th best whiskey in the country for 2022.
iheart.com
Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters
San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
Rainstorm causes flooded roads, mudslides and street closures
SAN DIEGO — The rainstorm that lingered into early New Year's Day in San Diego County caused multiple flooded roads, mudslides and street closures. Scattered showers were expected to continue across the county Sunday as the trough responsible for Saturday night's heavy rainfall departs to the east, the National Weather Service said. Gusty winds may continue in conjunction with some rain and snow showers over the mountains, so the winter weather advisory will continue.
Valley Roadrunner
Sheriff’s Blotter – December 2022
This notice from November was received by the paper after the November list had been published. A 42 year old man was cited for petty theft/shoplifting of alcohol and arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Center for public intoxication at Rite Aid on the 28500 block of Cole Grade Road, Valley Center.
San Diego Police Searching for Missing Man, 45
Police asked for the public’s help to find a 45-year- old man who has difficulty communicating and has memory issues who went missing in San Diego. Luis Rubio Hoffman was last seen near 700 65th Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to San Diego Police. Hoffman is Hispanic. He...
San Diego County to Get Break from Rain Monday, But More Storms Coming
Scattered showers were expected to continue across San Diego County Sunday as the trough responsible for Saturday night’s heavy rainfall departs to the east, the National Weather Service said. Gusty winds may continue in conjunction with some rain and snow showers over the mountains, so the winter weather advisory...
NBC San Diego
How Wet Did It Get? Here's How Much Rain Fell at Your House in San Diego
You know it rained: You saw it, you heard it, it got you wet. But how much, exactly, fell at your place thanks to the storm?. Well, here's a hint: It was likely at least an inch, unless you live in the desert, and, the farther you were north in San Diego County, the more wet weather you experienced. Were you up on Palomar Mountain? Then maybe it dropped a few inches of rain.
iheart.com
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
San Diego County road closures
The San Diego County Department of Public Works announced several road closures Sunday morning due to flooding and downed trees from the weather conditions.
36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer
SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
pasadenanow.com
Safari Park to Make its Rose Parade Debut
Safari Park will make its debut appearance at the 134th Rose Parade. Its float will feature replicas of southern white rhinos Neville and Msituni, a giraffe with four hyperextended limbs. The two were both born at the park earlier this year. Some of the plants on the Safari Park float...
Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $11K Sold at San Diego Liquor Store
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $20 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a liquor store near Normal Heights, Adams Wine & Spirits, 2740 Adams Ave.
Police Say 2 Women Injured in Oak Park Due to Driver Running Red Light
Two women were hospitalized with serious injuries Sunday after one driver ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at an Oak Park intersection, police said. At 8:32 a.m. Sunday, a woman, 29, driving a 2014 Volkswagen Golf was traveling southbound on 54th Street approaching the intersection with College Grove Drive, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.
