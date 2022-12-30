Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Georgia high schooler raises 384 pounds of food for food bank through play he directed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Columbus, Georgia is very proud of a local teenager for raising donations of food for them. For his senior project at Columbus High School, Tyler Patterson directed a one-act play and invited attendees to donate canned food for admission on Dec. 18. The audience donated […]
