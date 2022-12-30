Key takeaways from six years of Donald Trump's federal tax returns

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
“Red flags”: Tax experts say Trump’s loans to kids revealed in tax returns “raise eyebrows”
According to a report from Politico, the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation has already been poring over Donald Trump's tax returns that were finally turned over after the Supreme Court spurned the former president's efforts to keep them secret — and they have raised five "red flags" so far.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
Opinion: Two surprising takes from Trump's tax returns
Tax expert Edward McCaffery didn't think there would be much new to learn from Trump's taxes, but he's quick to admit he was wrong.
Biden Paid $4.1 Million More in Federal Taxes Than Trump Over 6 Years
When Trump and Biden's federal tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are shared side by side, Biden paid $4.1 million more in taxes than Trump did.
Americans could be in for a tax refund shock next year
Millions of U.S. taxpayers could face a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns because of the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for...
Trump Paid $1.1 Million in Taxes During Presidency, but $0 in 2020, Report Shows
In his first three years as president, Donald Trump paid $1.1 million in federal income taxes before paying no tax as his income dwindled and losses once again mounted in 2020, according to tax data released Tuesday by a House committee.
IRS funding, child tax credit will be top issues in 2023
Divided government is likely to make for a slower year on tax policy in 2023 as a GOP House that wants to go after the IRS runs into a Democratic administration and Senate that has very different ideas on taxes. After two years of tax policy being at the center of major legislative vehicles, the…
What to look for in Trump’s tax returns
Democrats released six years of former President Trump’s tax return information last week as part of reports into the presidential audit program, revealing that the former president wasn’t receiving regular audits from the IRS and that he was reporting big business losses every year. On Friday, Trump’s actual tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are […]
Trump's federal tax returns are released: Here's what we know
The House Ways and Means Committee on Friday released six years of former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania's joint tax returns. The documents contain details that were not previously public, such as loans he gave to his children, income from book royalties and Melania's modeling, and how much of his presidential salary was given to charity.
The 5 most tax-friendly states for retirement in 2023
With inflation hovering near a 40-year high, more retirees are looking to make a move to cut costs. Here are the most tax-friendly states in the U.S. for 2023.
BBC
Trump's tax returns reveal president's foreign bank accounts
Newly released tax returns for former President Donald Trump have shed light on his business losses, complicated tax set-ups and tax payments during his White House years. However, they are unlikely to have a major political impact as he eyes another presidential run, experts say. The documents confirmed that Mr...
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress
Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.
It's pretty rare for Americans to claim negative income on their taxes like the Trumps did for 4 years between 2015 and 2020
Trump's tax return was one of just 5 million with adjusted gross income of under $1 in tax year 2020.
Trump's tax returns are out. Here's how he was able to pay so little — so often
After waiting seven years, the public gets its first view of the ex-president's returns, which document his aggressive efforts to avoid paying taxes.
Asian markets mixed ahead of Fed report, US jobs data
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. employment amid fears of a possible global recession. Shanghai and Hong Kong gained. Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices fell. Coming off a year of big declines for major stock markets, traders worry the Federal...
The Greatest Tax System in the World
If one thing unites all Americans, it’s the conviction that paying taxes is a pain. Even those like myself who don’t mind contributing their fair share to keep seniors off the street hate having to fill out all of the paperwork, especially if our taxes are complicated. The Tax Foundation estimates that filling out tax forms eats up 6.5 billion hours of work a year, for an economic cost of something like $313 billion. There’s a better way—but for depressing reasons, the United States probably won’t take it.
Comments / 0