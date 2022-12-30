Read full article on original website
elkgrovelagunanews.com
What are the most interesting new laws for California in 2023?
Read this explainer in Spanish. In 2022, the California Legislature passed nearly 1,200 bills — and nearly 1,000 became law with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature. Many of the new laws are minor fixes to laws that legislators and the governor previously enacted. Others are rather narrow or specific to a certain industry. Still others will be phased in over time.
foxla.com
New California laws for 2023
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills into law during the last legislative session. Here is a look at some of the new laws that will impact your life beginning January 1, 2023.
Employers in California must now disclose salaries. Here's more
New year, new California legislation, and that means a new way that businesses in the state must report salaries. Certain companies will be required to reveal employee pay as of January 1. In September, California's new pay and wage legislation, Assembly Bill 1162, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
calmatters.network
Newsom tries to clear misconceptions on gas price gouging penalties
Gov. Gavin Newsom last week attempted to clear the air on misconceptions about his proposed price gouging penalty against the oil industry for its unexplained spike in gas prices in California. In early December, the governor held a special legislative session to expedite bills that would hold oil giants accountable...
newsfromthestates.com
Planning for dry times: The West considers more reservoirs and aquifers
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — As parched California receives much needed rain and snow this winter, some local water officials are calling on state leaders to invest in new infrastructure projects that will store freshwater for inevitable dry times to come. The worst megadrought in 1,200 years is devastating the...
PLANetizen
Five Takeaways From California’s 2022 Demographic Changes
Writing in the Mercury News, Jonathan Lansner describes some surprising twists in California’s 2022 demographic changes. According to Lansner, “California’s population suffered the nation’s No. 2 largest drop, off 113,649 in a year as the U.S. grew by 1.26 million overall.”. Lansner outlines five surprising developments....
Bakersfield Channel
Bill expanding criteria for 'gross negligence,' 'vehicular manslaughter' goes into effect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is educating the public on some traffic safety laws that were passed during the legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 1472 expands the criteria for "gross negligence" as it relates to the crime of "vehicular manslaughter."...
GV Wire
How Will California Deal With a Big Budget Deficit?
While California has a surplus of critical issues demanding political attention – housing, homelessness and water to mention the most obvious – it faces a deficit of financial resources to deal with them. Gov. Gavin Newsom will soon reveal a proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that...
PLANetizen
Why California’s Power Lines Take So Long to Build
In an article in Governing, Ari Plachta argues that the complex permitting process for building new power lines in California is holding back the state’s clean energy sector. Plachta explains the growing need for electricity in California, where “climate change is driving an increased demand for electricity, due to...
kalkinemedia.com
Molina Healthcare's California Unit Gets Medi-Cal Contracts From DHCS
* MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - ON DEC 30, 2022, CALIFORNIA DHCS ANNOUNCED AWARD OF MEDI-CAL CONTRACTS TO CO'S UNIT MOLINA HEALTHCARE OF CALIFORNIA. * MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - CONTRACTS TO COMMENCE ON JANUARY 1, 2024. * MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC - ANNOUNCEMENT REPLACES AWARDS ORIGINALLY MADE UNDER RECENT MEDI-CAL PROCUREMENT PROCESS...
Bakersfield Channel
Governor Gavin Newsom continues attack on 'Big Oil'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom continued his assault on "Big Oil" by releasing another statement about high prices. He claims Big Oil is lying to the public about the price gouging penalty that went into effect earlier this year. The penalty aimed to make it unlawful for companies to charge excessive prices at gas stations, making it punishable by a civil penalty.
The Jan. 1 Fast Food Bill In California Is Suspended Due to a Restaurant Industry Lawsuit
A restaurant group was successful in getting an interlocutory order to prevent California from enacting a bill that would, on several items, increase the company's base pay to $22 each hour on January 1.
Bakersfield Channel
Medical rights for trans people in California will be solidified under SB 107
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Over 20 states have implemented or considered legislative actions aimed at limiting LGBTQ+ youth access to gender-affirming health care in 2022, including Alabama, Texas and Arizona. Looking ahead to 2023, nine states have already pre-filed measures that ban transitional care, including New Hampshire, Montana, Missouri...
kusi.com
Census reveals 340,00 people fled California in 2022
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the course of 2022, 340,000 people left the state of California, according to census data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau. This is likely due to the rise in the cost of living and the level of taxation in the state. California lost enough people to lose an entire Congressional representative.
newsmirror.net
New state law regarding opioids designed to save lives
A new state law goes into effect Jan. 1 to help save lives from opioid and fentanyl overdoses on college campuses. The CDPH (California Department of Public Health) is raising efforts for awareness and helping prevent opioid use, addiction and potential overdose. The state of California is working to provide students with greater access to the life-saving drug Naloxone at colleges and universities. Colleges and universities can order Naloxone at no cost through the Naloxone Distribution Project (https://www.dhcs.ca.gov/individuals/Pages/Naloxone_Distribution_Project.aspx).
restaurantbusinessonline.com
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
San Francisco Examiner
New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
Free phone calls from California state prisons start in 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting on January 1, 2023, phone and audio calls made from standard institution wall phones and tablets by an incarcerated person in a California state prison will be free of charge to the incarcerated person and their friends and families, according to an announcement announced the California Department of Corrections and […]
