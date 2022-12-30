United Furniture transportation lawsuit voluntarily dismissed; 91 former employees gain unemployment benefits

Read full article on original website
triad-city-beat.com
Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Missing Winston-Salem teen found in 'good health'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: Hepler has been found safe and in 'good health', police say. Winston-Salem police need your help in finding a missing teen. Heather Leslie Hepler, 19, was last seen on the 1300 block of Drumcliffe Drive in Winston-Salem around 12:33 a.m. Sunday. Officers said Hepler has been diagnosed with Autism and has other medical issues.
abcnews4.com
NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
Former Burlington Assistant Chief dies
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Black, former Assistant Chief of the Burlington Police Department (BPD, died at 62 on Friday, Dec. 30 in the Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Black was an Alamance County native and he served for 30 years at the BPD before retiring. BPD posted on Facebook and...
First $200K prize in new lottery game claimed by woman from North Carolina
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
Family, friends react to death of Greensboro woman over weekend
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman started 2023 with her dream house, family, husband and job, but less than two hours into the new year, she was gone. Natasha Walker was shot and killed near Parkway Street and Cridland Road early Sunday morning. Family members say she died trying to help someone else. They […]
Triad customers to lose thousands as Spartan Safe files bankruptcy
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Hundreds of customers will probably loose thousands of dollars as Spartan Safe, a company based out of Kernersville has filed bankruptcy. Back in July, Paul Willis paid nearly $1,500 for a safe from Spartan Safe in Kernersville. Willis said the company told him the Liberty Freedom...
WXII 12
One person killed in Thomasville crash
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person has died after a crash on New Year's Day in Thomasville. Thomasville Police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 29 south near National Highway. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say a...
Advanced Auto Parts in Winston-Salem robbed at gunpoint
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police is investigating after an Advanced Auto Parts was robbed by a firearm Sunday. Officers responded the Advanced Auto Parts located at 759 Waughtown Street, in Winston-Salem. Store employees said a man wearing all black clothing, walked into the business and announced that he was...
Car crashes into McKay's Bookstore in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A close call after someone crashed into McKay's Bookstore on Battleground Avenue. Fortunately, the business wasn't damaged to the point that it had to close. "I was the first manager to respond to the incident. I was actually sleeping when it happened," said assistant manager, Joe...
carolinajournal.com
A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons
Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
wfdd.org
Guilford County Schools teachers use crowdfunding site for classroom supplies
Courtney Caldwell teaches band at Ferndale Middle School in High Point. It’s a Title 1 school, meaning many students come from low socioeconomic backgrounds. Of the roughly 70 children in her class, Caldwell says only a few have their own instrument. The rest rent from the school. But in...
New Year brings Guilford County woman $599,133 Jackpot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman ends 2022 with a bang and brings in the New Year with the Cash 5 Jackpot win. Hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Penny Lamb bought six Cash 5 tickets. One of those tickets won her the $599,133 jackpot. While walking her dog...
A Winston-Salem woman waited more than a year for a repair shop to fix her car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bambi Hughes hopped in her car and headed to pick up a friend from work. She didn’t get too far before something went wrong. Hughes had her phone on the console, and it started to slide off. She was afraid it would fall under her feet, so she went to catch it.
North Carolina man serving life for murder-for-hire TV case to be paroled, but defendant in Forsyth County is denied – for now
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A Guilford County man who has been serving a life sentence in a murder-for-hire case that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode is going to be released from state prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been granting parole for some inmates convicted of […]
Winston-Salem drive-by shooting injures one
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 2700 Gilmer Avenue on Sunday, just after one in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan that had collided with a power pole. Officers located one person in the driver’s seat...
WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
davidsonlocal.com
'Plungers' jump into chilly waters to raise funds for incarcerated men
On the last Saturday of 2022, a few local citizens ‘plunged’ theirselves into the chilly waters at Elevated Wake Park. The Polar Plunge, presented by Davidson Prison Ministry (DPM), raised funds for Chaplaincy services and ministry programs for the 258 men at Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington, NC.
WXII 12
N.C. Silver Alert criteria changed, police say; people concerned updates will put missing Triad woman at greater risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The criteria to issue a Silver Alert in North Carolina has changed, police said. People told WXII 12 News that they are concerned that the updates will put missing people at a greater risk. TOMICINA BYRD:. WXII 12 News talked with LaTonya Jones, director of Group...
WBTV
Three Rivers Land Trust expands public lands: 210 acres added to Uwharrie National Forest
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On March 11, 2022, the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) purchased 210 acres of land in Montgomery County with the goal to expand the Uwharrie National Forest by transferring this tract to the United States Forest Service (USFS). The transfer is now complete, which provides the public with access to this beautiful property.
