B I L L
3d ago
This is all on Governor Brown, soon to be Kotek. And Schmidt is just using the lack of public defenders as an excuse to further his crime loving agenda. Oregon hires public defenders from private law firms. Oregon does not pay their bills. Private law firms are not in a position to continue free services for the State. It's simple. Pay your bills Oregon and put people in jail where they belong.
A Letter to Residents of N. and N.E. Portland from Commissioner Susheela Jayapal
Just under four years ago, I crossed the sky bridge that connects the Multnomah Building with our parking structure to start my first day as a ountycommissioner. As I looked to the west, I could see the new county courthouse - now completed - rising on the other side of the river. To the east was Mount Hood, outlined against a clear sky.
Woman shot while walking in SE Portland; no arrests
Officials are investigating after an overnight shooting near a Southeast Portland elementary school left a woman injured.
Burglar drills into Portland yarn shop
A burglar who drilled through the lock on the front door of a Portland yarn shop remains at large after the early Friday incident.
KXL
Investigators Believe Bank Of America Building Fire Was Intentional
(Portland, OR) — Investigators suspect arson in a fire at the Bank of America building in Southeast Portland over the weekend. Crews responded to the area of Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard around 3:15 Saturday morning. The fire was contained shortly after they arrived. There’s no word on the total damage, but it is believed the fire was set intentionally.
Opinion: Vera Katz took office 50 years ago — and legalized women’s wrestling to change Oregon
Slovic is a deputy editor on the public safety team at The Oregonian/OregonLive. She is working on a book about Vera Katz. Fifty years ago this month, one of Oregon’s most influential women took office for the first time amid a historic legislative session that shaped modern Oregon. A...
‘Perfect storm’ of violence, vice overwhelmed NE Portland block. Then the city tried something new
Sam Adams stood alone on Northeast Milton Street one day last July, trying to understand what he’d gotten himself into. “It was immediately apparent how dangerous and disordered the situation was,” the former mayor recalled recently. “Milton Street was clearly a drug bazaar.”. And not just drugs.
KGW
Victim shot multiple times in east Portland
A man was shot on East Burnside near 122nd Avenue in just before 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, Portland police said. The suspect has not been located.
KATU.com
It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
Oregonians can expect a small deduction in their next paycheck. Here’s why.
The next paycheck Oregonians receive after January 1, 2023 will have a slight deduction.
Woman Accused of Pushing a Child onto Train Tracks in Oregon Arraigned on Assault Charges
"The child landed face-first onto the metal rail and rocks before being quickly rescued from the train tracks," Multnomah County District Attorney said of the incident in a press release A 32-year-old woman has been arraigned on assault charges after allegedly pushing a 3-year-old child onto train tracks at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday evening, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney. In security footage obtained by Oregon Live, Brianna Lace Workman can be seen launching herself from a bench to...
mcda.us
2022 Multnomah County Corrections Grand Jury report released
PORTLAND, Oregon – Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced the release of the 2022 Multnomah County Corrections Grand Jury Report. This year’s Corrections Grand Jury (CGJ) focused on a wide scope of issues including but not limited to programming, facility maintenance, Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA), Safety and Grievance Procedure, Staffing, Medical Services, Food, Laundry, Prevalence of Controlled Substances, the facility staffing, whole person services acknowledging the impact cycles of incarceration and recidivism, equity and inclusion, facilities capital improvement, juvenile programming with an emphasis on trauma-informed approaches, the role of Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA), pandemic response, food, and assisting defense attorneys in obtaining signatures from Adults in Custody (AIC).
Public defender shortages in Oregon is a public safety crisis according to experts
There are too many cases coming into the Oregon criminal justice system than there are public defenders available to represent the defendants. The result of this shortage is the state letting hundreds of criminals go without any prosecution for their alleged crimes.
PPB: 60-year-old man arrested after East Burnside shooting
A 60-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after authorities said he shot and injured another man in Portland Sunday night.
Portland police seize 3 guns, respond to multiple shootings injuring 3
The Portland Police Bureau's Focused Intervention Team seized three guns and responded to separate shootings that left three men injured on Wednesday, the Portland Police Bureau announced.
Police arrest suspect accused of shooting man multiple times in east Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a suspect on Tuesday for allegedly shooting a man multiple times in east Portland on Sunday night. Officers responded to the scene at a gas station and convenience store on East Burnside Street near Northeast 122nd Avenue around 8:25 p.m. on Jan. 1. A...
Chronicle
Oregon Man Arrested for Equipment Thefts in Vancouver, Portland
A Sisters, Ore., man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a series of construction site and heavy equipment thefts around the Vancouver and Portland areas. Paul Weston, 46, was lodged into the Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on suspicion of one count of first-degree aggravated theft, four counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, seven counts of trafficking in vehicles with destroyed or altered identification numbers, four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful possession of fentanyl.
Charles Williams, convicted of 2 murders in 1973, dies at Oregon State Penitentiary
Charles Williams, 82, died Saturday morning in the infirmary while on hospice care at the Oregon State Penitentiary, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Williams was serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of murder in July 1973, when he was 32 years old. He was convicted of murdering Vicki Lynn Trent, 20, and Miller Green Jr., 20, who were shot to death in Portland’s Forest Park in September 1972. Little Joe Bell Jr., 23, who was Trent’s boyfriend, was also shot but did not die.
KATU.com
Man arrested for stealing over $4000 in Vans merch across month-long shoplifting spree
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Vans store across a month-long shoplifting spree. On December 20 a Portland Police Bureau officer received a call around 2:10 p.m. from a manager at the Vans retailer in the 1200 block o,f SW Harvey Milk St. The manager said that a known chronic shoplifter was stealing from them.
kptv.com
‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast
Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
