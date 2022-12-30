ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Comments / 6

B I L L
3d ago

This is all on Governor Brown, soon to be Kotek. And Schmidt is just using the lack of public defenders as an excuse to further his crime loving agenda. Oregon hires public defenders from private law firms. Oregon does not pay their bills. Private law firms are not in a position to continue free services for the State. It's simple. Pay your bills Oregon and put people in jail where they belong.

Reply
2
KXL

Investigators Believe Bank Of America Building Fire Was Intentional

(Portland, OR) — Investigators suspect arson in a fire at the Bank of America building in Southeast Portland over the weekend. Crews responded to the area of Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard around 3:15 Saturday morning. The fire was contained shortly after they arrived. There’s no word on the total damage, but it is believed the fire was set intentionally.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
PORTLAND, OR
People

Woman Accused of Pushing a Child onto Train Tracks in Oregon Arraigned on Assault Charges

"The child landed face-first onto the metal rail and rocks before being quickly rescued from the train tracks," Multnomah County District Attorney said of the incident in a press release A 32-year-old woman has been arraigned on assault charges after allegedly pushing a 3-year-old child onto train tracks at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday evening, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney.  In security footage obtained by Oregon Live, Brianna Lace Workman can be seen launching herself from a bench to...
PORTLAND, OR
mcda.us

2022 Multnomah County Corrections Grand Jury report released

PORTLAND, Oregon – Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced the release of the 2022 Multnomah County Corrections Grand Jury Report. This year’s Corrections Grand Jury (CGJ) focused on a wide scope of issues including but not limited to programming, facility maintenance, Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA), Safety and Grievance Procedure, Staffing, Medical Services, Food, Laundry, Prevalence of Controlled Substances, the facility staffing, whole person services acknowledging the impact cycles of incarceration and recidivism, equity and inclusion, facilities capital improvement, juvenile programming with an emphasis on trauma-informed approaches, the role of Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA), pandemic response, food, and assisting defense attorneys in obtaining signatures from Adults in Custody (AIC).
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Man Arrested for Equipment Thefts in Vancouver, Portland

A Sisters, Ore., man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a series of construction site and heavy equipment thefts around the Vancouver and Portland areas. Paul Weston, 46, was lodged into the Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on suspicion of one count of first-degree aggravated theft, four counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, seven counts of trafficking in vehicles with destroyed or altered identification numbers, four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful possession of fentanyl.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Charles Williams, convicted of 2 murders in 1973, dies at Oregon State Penitentiary

Charles Williams, 82, died Saturday morning in the infirmary while on hospice care at the Oregon State Penitentiary, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Williams was serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of murder in July 1973, when he was 32 years old. He was convicted of murdering Vicki Lynn Trent, 20, and Miller Green Jr., 20, who were shot to death in Portland’s Forest Park in September 1972. Little Joe Bell Jr., 23, who was Trent’s boyfriend, was also shot but did not die.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man arrested for stealing over $4000 in Vans merch across month-long shoplifting spree

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Vans store across a month-long shoplifting spree. On December 20 a Portland Police Bureau officer received a call around 2:10 p.m. from a manager at the Vans retailer in the 1200 block o,f SW Harvey Milk St. The manager said that a known chronic shoplifter was stealing from them.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast

Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
BEAVERTON, OR

