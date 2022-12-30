Once you have navigated to Sumeru, you can encounter Dendrograna which are a sub-species of Grana that are only located in the Sumeru region of Genshin Impact. They are useful in attacks as they will shoot a projectile when you perform a charged attack or an aimed shot. Dendrograna can also be used to help solve puzzles around Sumeru. Here's where you can find Dendrograna in Sumeru.

