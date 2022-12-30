Read full article on original website
Moonpiercer – How to get, Ascension, stats, and who can use it in Genshin Impact
Moonpiercer is a Genshin Impact four-star polearm that's part of the series of Sumeru craftable weapons. Being completely free-to-play friendly, this weapon is a budget-friendly choice for support characters who mainly trigger Dendro Elemental Reactions in your team, so a careful team comp is required to make the weapon shine.
Sapwood Blade – How to get, Ascension, stats, and who can use it in Genshin Impact
Sapwood Blade is one of Genshin Impact's four-star swords and is a completely free-to-play weapon as it can be obtained by crafting. It's the most useful weapon in the Forest Sanctuary series, as it's one of the best budget picks for Bennett and can be used by other amazing supports as well.
King’s Squire – How to get, Ascension, stats, and who can use it in Genshin Impact
King's Squire is a Genshin Impact four-star bow, part of the series of Sumeru craftable weapons. It's one of the less desirable of the bunch due to its odd kit, which has offensive main and substats and a support-focused passive. Regardless, King's Squire may still be useful to you depending on your characters and specific team rotations.
What is Impidimp’s evolution level in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?
There are many Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to encounter and catch. This Pokémon was first introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield but returned to the Paldea region. It can be hard to find, but it can also be hard to evolve. This may leave you wondering what level Impidimp evolves into Morgrem in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Genshin Impact 3.4 – leaks, banners, events, new characters, and everything we know so far
Genshin Impact's development team continues to expand Teyvat with new areas, characters, and exciting events and stories, one update at a time. There's a lot to be excited about in the upcoming Version 3.4 update, which falls around the yearly Lantern Rite festivities. Despite the crackdown on leaks, the community has still been able to share content mined from the beta and private servers. But remember: take leaks with a grain of salt as they have not been confirmed by HoYoverse, and do not regard them as official information.
How to change your name on Goose Goose Duck
Eventually, most players want to change their usernames, and Goose Goose Duck players are no different. However, what steps to take or how changing your name on Goose Goose Duck works is unclear. How to change your username in Goose Goose Duck. You must access the Account Settings tab to...
All Dendrograna Locations in Genshin Impact
Once you have navigated to Sumeru, you can encounter Dendrograna which are a sub-species of Grana that are only located in the Sumeru region of Genshin Impact. They are useful in attacks as they will shoot a projectile when you perform a charged attack or an aimed shot. Dendrograna can also be used to help solve puzzles around Sumeru. Here's where you can find Dendrograna in Sumeru.
How to get the Otterworldly Ottuk Carrier mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight
Looking to get a hold of one of the new otter-like mounts introduced in WoW Dragonflight? Well, if you've been playing the mount collecting mini-game over the years, you may be closer to getting your hands on one than you think. Here's how to get the Otterworldy Ottuk Carrier mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.
