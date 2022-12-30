Read full article on original website
Microsoft in 2022: year in review
What kind of 2022 did Microsoft experience? The company made some big moves during the course of this year, including a gargantuan near-$70 billion acquisition – mired in controversy – and it also brought the first major feature update to Windows 11. Let’s take a deep dive into how Microsoft fared across the software, hardware, and gaming fronts over the past year.
The 41 Most Anticipated Games of 2023
Happy New Year! 2023 is here — and that means there’s a lot to look forward to in the new year. For instance, what are the biggest upcoming games in 2023? Whether you’re on mobile, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or Xbox Series S/X, there are a lot of new games headed your way in 2023. We will take to the Indian Ocean in Skull and Bones, head to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and get the best of both worlds in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX to Start Letting Customers in Japan Withdraw Funds
FTX customers in Japan will soon be able to withdraw their funds that are currently frozen due to the bankruptcy process. Two FTX-owned crypto exchanges, FTX Japan and Liquid, are developing a system to allow withdrawals by mid-February. FTX’s Japanese Customers Can Withdraw Funds Soon. Two FTX-owned cryptocurrency exchanges...
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember the Sega Dreamcast Game Illbleed?
Interactive drama survival horror games like Until Dawn, Telltale’s The Walking Dead, and the games under The Dark Pictures Anthology are some of the more popular ones in the genre for a good reason: the player’s decisions matter for good or ill. However, these games are not the...
TechSpot’s top big tech stories of 2022: Why is Amazon building CPUs?
Big tech continued to influence the overall tech landscape in 2022. As consumers became more cognizant of personal privacy, so too did the the US government. We also couldn’t help but notice that more big tech players are bringing hardware development in-house to reap the many benefits that such an arrangement affords.
Turkey Joins China, India in Marking CBDC Milestones on Wider Scale Before 2022 Wraps Up
The year 2022, while not having been positively eventful for the crypto sector, did emerge as a milestone year for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Turkey has become the latest member of the CBDC club, that has touched a significant point in its CBDC trials. The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), that started its CBDC trials earlier this year, has completed its first phase before the year of 2022 ends. Turkey’s CBDC is named the Digital Turkish Lira.
Challenging Year for Bitcoin Miners as Fewer BTC Mining Rigs Are Profitable at Current Prices – Bitcoin News
Bitcoin miners have had a challenging year as the network’s mining difficulty reached an all-time high and the spot market price of bitcoin dropped below the cost of production. Currently, with electricity costs at $0.07 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), only 18 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) bitcoin mining rigs are able to turn a profit at current prices.
India set an ‘incredibly important precedent’ by banning TikTok, FCC Commissioner says • TechCrunch
Brendan Carr, Commissioner of the FCC, warned that TikTok “operates as a sophisticated surveillance tool,” and told the Indian daily Economic Times that banning the social app is a “natural next step in our efforts to secure communication network.”. The senior Republican on the Federal Communications Commission...
Busting Crypto Myths: “It’s Too Late to Invest in Bitcoin”
The bitcoin market has evolved dramatically since its launch in 2009. What was once an intimately small group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of…. The post Busting Crypto Myths:...
The XR Week Peek (2023.01.02): HTC’s new headset is the Vive XR Elite, Meta buys Luxecel, and much more!
HAPPY 2023! I wish you all that your dream may come true in this new year. And I know that one of your dreams was having a weekly roundup of the best XR news… so… here you are!. Top news of the week. HTC’s new headset may be...
The Best GPUs: Early 2023 Update
When it comes to graphics cards, we go in-depth. Year in and year out we test dozens of GPUs from Nvidia, AMD (and also Intel) to see which are worth your money, and which are dead on arrival. To make the process of choosing a new graphics card a little...
Falling demand for hardware hits TSMC as Nvidia, AMD, others slash orders
Cutting corners: The Taiwan semiconductor giant seemed to dodge the general malaise in the global tech sector throughout 2022, but falling consumer demand and other macroeconomic factors are finally catching up to it. However, analysts currently expect the company’s fortunes to start turning around later in 2023. TSMC’s financials...
Sonic Team Head Takashi Iizuka Says 2022 is ‘the Biggest Year in Sonic History’
2022 has been quite a year for Sonic. There’s the celebrated “Sonic” movie sequel this year plus the Netflix series “Sonic Prime.” In addition, there are two Sonic video game releases, Sonic Origin and Sonic Frontiers. With many things going on in the world of...
TechSpot’s top security stories of 2022: Vulnerabilities wait in the wings
As additional facets of daily life go digital, it’s more paramount now than ever to be proactive about online security. As 2022 proved, however, staying safe isn’t just a modern concern as vulnerabilities have been around for years – decades, even – and can crop up in the most unexpected places and ways.
Apple Adds Tribute to Pelé in Brazilian Homepage
Apple recently changed the appearance of its Brazilian homepage to add a tribute to legendary soccer player Pele, who passed away from complications due to colon cancer at age 82, per the official website of the Olympics. Pele is often regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced...
Every Game Getting a Free PSVR 2 Upgrade – Road to VR
The lack of backwards compatibility between PSVR 2 and the original PSVR is a bit of a double-edged sword. On one hand, we’re getting a ton of games for Sony’s next-gen VR headset that have been specifically built or overhauled to make use of the new hardware, but it also means a lot of games in your PSVR library will forever be stuck in the past.
YouTube Tests Redesigned Progress Bar on Android App to Improve Viewing Experience: Report
YouTube is working on improving the design of its app for Android phones and tablets, according to a report. The video sharing platform is testing a subtler design for the video progress bar compared to the original red-coloured one that is currently available to users. The bar, so far, has reportedly been spotted in some Android devices exclusively in the ‘dark theme’ option of the website, looking to provide a lesser distracting user interface to the viewers.
