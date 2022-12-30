Bluejays pull out victory over Kenyon-Wanamingo in TCU Holiday Tournament

It wasn’t always pretty Thursday afternoon when the Waseca boys basketball team faced off against Kenyon-Wanamingo as contestants in the Tri-City United Holiday Tournament. The Bluejays managed to overcome an almost 10-minute long stretch with no made field goals in the second-half to hold off the Knights to earn a 57-49 victory and remain undefeated on the season.

The first half saw Waseca jump out to as much as a 15-point lead despite tight lockdown defense from K-W that limited the Bluejays ability to cut to the basket and forced the ball back to the perimeter. Despite quality looks coming from outside the arc, Waseca was limited to single shot possessions as the Knights defenders did a solid job boxing out.

A three pointer from K-W before the buzzer cut the Bluejay lead to 31-19 going into the break. Waseca started the second half outscoring K-W 12-9 but the following stretch proved to be a challenge for the Bluejays.

Fouls began to pile up for Waseca which allowed the Knights to continue to attack the basket where they got to the line time-after-time and as the clock ticked down to the final five minutes, K-W cut the deficit down to 45-40.

Needing a spark, Laird Keeton stepped up for Waseca as he was able to get around his defender on a fast-break and draw a hard foul while still managing to put in a circus layup for the and-one opportunity, snapping the almost 10-minute long field-goal drought. After a K-W three, Keeton found open space at the top of the key for a jumper that went through and after being fouled a few possessions later, extended Waseca’s lead to 54-47 with just over a minute remaining.

The final minute turned into a game of free throws where the Bluejays took care of business to hold on for the 57-49 win.

With the victory, Waseca improves to 5-0 on the season. The Bluejays will return to action Friday, Dec. 30 when they take on the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants in their final game of the TCU Holiday Tournament.