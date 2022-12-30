ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs DB Javon Bullard Becoming UGA's New Defensive Star

ATHENS - After losing most of his historic defense from last year’s national championship team, Kirby Smart knew he needed some of his younger defenders to step up and play big minutes this fall. The opportunity was there, and one defender, defensive back ‍Javon Bullard, has taken full advantage....
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday

ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"

ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Ohio State losing another important staffer

Ryan Day’s coaching staff at Ohio State is in the midst of upheaval and it looks like he’s about to lose a critical member of his defense. According to Football Scoop, Matt Guerrieri, who has been working as the Buckeyes’ senior advisor and analyst on the defensive side, has agreed to follow Kevin Wilson to Tulsa where he’ll be the new defensive coordinator.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgnation.com

Controversial Javon Bullard-Marvin Harrison Jr. hit shows razor-thin margin in winning for Georgia football

ATLANTA — By this point, it’s becoming a bit. In big Georgia games, the opposing team’s star receiver suffers an injury that changes the course of the game. In 2021, it was Jameson Williams and John Metchie of Alabama picking up non-contact injuries that ended up being torn ACLs. On Saturday, it was Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. suffering a concussion after a bone-rattling hit from Georgia safety Javon Bullard.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs

The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State men’s basketball returns to AP Top 25 poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State men’s basketball team returned to the latest men’s basketball AP Top 25 poll after a two-week hiatus. The Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 in the Big Ten) collected a pair of wins last week, including Sunday’s 73-57 victory at Northwestern and a 90-59 blowout victory over Alabama A&M. The wins […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh

ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgpost.com

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Breaks Down Game-Saving Time Out

ATLANTA - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs had plenty of key plays in the second half that led them to a massive 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The 76-yard touchdown to Arian Smith got the Bulldogs to within one possession mid-way through the 4th. Brock Bowers with a matrix-like 4th down reception was one of the biggest plays in the game. The countless 4th quarter throws that added to Stetson Bennett’s legacy.
ATHENS, GA
Eleven Warriors

A Hard-Fought Game That Inevitably Was Lost by the Defense

In a sense, it's understandable why an Ohio State fan would be shocked/upset/angry/etc. at the outcome of the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes had the defending champs on the ropes for most of the game, and Georgia's last minute comeback to win is an emotional backbreaker. If, of course, you didn't...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'

C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
COLUMBUS, OH

