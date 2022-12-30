ATLANTA - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs had plenty of key plays in the second half that led them to a massive 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The 76-yard touchdown to Arian Smith got the Bulldogs to within one possession mid-way through the 4th. Brock Bowers with a matrix-like 4th down reception was one of the biggest plays in the game. The countless 4th quarter throws that added to Stetson Bennett’s legacy.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO