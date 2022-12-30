Read full article on original website
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football Gallery: No. 4 Ohio State falls 42-41 to No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: I was Impressed with UGA; Ohio State was Nearly Perfect
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart survived a massive showdown with Ryan Day and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Dawgs impressed him. The Bulldogs escaped No. 4 Ohio...
Georgia Bulldogs DB Javon Bullard Becoming UGA's New Defensive Star
ATHENS - After losing most of his historic defense from last year’s national championship team, Kirby Smart knew he needed some of his younger defenders to step up and play big minutes this fall. The opportunity was there, and one defender, defensive back Javon Bullard, has taken full advantage....
UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh accepts Senior Bowl invite, quietly having historically good season
ATHENS — Kenny McIntosh’s “Blueprint” for future NFL success will go through Mobile, Ala., at the Senior Bowl this year. The versatile Georgia tailback has carried the Bulldogs’ offense through much of the second half of the season in helping to lead his team to the CFP Championship Game.
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday
ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"
ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
Ohio State losing another important staffer
Ryan Day’s coaching staff at Ohio State is in the midst of upheaval and it looks like he’s about to lose a critical member of his defense. According to Football Scoop, Matt Guerrieri, who has been working as the Buckeyes’ senior advisor and analyst on the defensive side, has agreed to follow Kevin Wilson to Tulsa where he’ll be the new defensive coordinator.
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
Report: Ohio State Is Losing Key Staffer Following Playoff loss
Ryan Day will have to reshuffle his coaching staff if the latest report is true. According to FootballScoop, a key Ohio State staffer is leaving the program for a promotion. That staffer is Matt Guerrieri. Guerrieri is a fast-rising coach in the college football world. He spent the 2022 ...
Controversial Javon Bullard-Marvin Harrison Jr. hit shows razor-thin margin in winning for Georgia football
ATLANTA — By this point, it’s becoming a bit. In big Georgia games, the opposing team’s star receiver suffers an injury that changes the course of the game. In 2021, it was Jameson Williams and John Metchie of Alabama picking up non-contact injuries that ended up being torn ACLs. On Saturday, it was Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. suffering a concussion after a bone-rattling hit from Georgia safety Javon Bullard.
Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs
The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
KJ Bolden Debuts As Ohio State's No. 1 Target As Secondary Players Become a Primary Focus in the 2024 Recruiting Class
New year, new recruiting cycle. With Ohio State only holding three commitments for the 2024 cycle in Garrett Stover, Jeremiah Smith and Ian Moore, there are plenty of prospects worthy of one of the top 12 spots on Eleven Warriors’ monthly editorial on Ohio State’s top recruiting targets, the Heat Check.
Ohio State men’s basketball returns to AP Top 25 poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State men’s basketball team returned to the latest men’s basketball AP Top 25 poll after a two-week hiatus. The Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 in the Big Ten) collected a pair of wins last week, including Sunday’s 73-57 victory at Northwestern and a 90-59 blowout victory over Alabama A&M. The wins […]
C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh
ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Breaks Down Game-Saving Time Out
ATLANTA - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs had plenty of key plays in the second half that led them to a massive 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The 76-yard touchdown to Arian Smith got the Bulldogs to within one possession mid-way through the 4th. Brock Bowers with a matrix-like 4th down reception was one of the biggest plays in the game. The countless 4th quarter throws that added to Stetson Bennett’s legacy.
Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update On Darnell Washington
ATLANTA - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs rang in the new year in a big way on Saturday night, winning a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Ryan Day and the Buckeyes with a 42-41 final score in the Peach Bowl. It was a hard-fought game, and we saw multiple Bulldogs...
A Hard-Fought Game That Inevitably Was Lost by the Defense
In a sense, it's understandable why an Ohio State fan would be shocked/upset/angry/etc. at the outcome of the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes had the defending champs on the ropes for most of the game, and Georgia's last minute comeback to win is an emotional backbreaker. If, of course, you didn't...
CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'
C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
