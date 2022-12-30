Read full article on original website
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: I was Impressed with UGA; Ohio State was Nearly Perfect
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart survived a massive showdown with Ryan Day and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Dawgs impressed him. The Bulldogs escaped No. 4 Ohio...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs DB Javon Bullard Becoming UGA's New Defensive Star
ATHENS - After losing most of his historic defense from last year’s national championship team, Kirby Smart knew he needed some of his younger defenders to step up and play big minutes this fall. The opportunity was there, and one defender, defensive back Javon Bullard, has taken full advantage....
dawgpost.com
BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs' win over Ohio State Buckeyes the Most-Watched Game of 2022
ATHENS - The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs‘ 42-41 win over Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl was watched by more than 22 million viewers ESPN said Monday - making it the most-watched game of the season. 22.1 million viewers tuned into watch...
dawgpost.com
Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"
ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
Ohio State football: Defense blows Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team had a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl. You would think that would be enough for them to seal the deal. Instead, the defense choked and cost the Buckeyes the game. Ryan Day called his best game of the season...
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday
ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'
C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
Ohio State loses to Georgia postgame: What a 42-41 heartbreaker means for the Buckeyes -- Buckeye Talk
ATLANTA -- On this postgame Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are ringing in the New Year in the wee hours after Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The guys focus on three main...
dawgpost.com
Georgia's Scott Howard Gives Amazing Radio Call During Peach Bowl Win
ATLANTA - Somewhere in heaven, Larry Munson is dancing. He may have paced a hundred million miles during Georgia’s wild Peach Bowl victory, but it was worth it in the end. The famous Georgia Bulldog radio broadcaster probably called the game for the angels, but it was Scott Howard who called the game for Georgia fans all over the world.
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh
ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update On Darnell Washington
ATLANTA - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs rang in the new year in a big way on Saturday night, winning a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Ryan Day and the Buckeyes with a 42-41 final score in the Peach Bowl. It was a hard-fought game, and we saw multiple Bulldogs...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: What is Ohio State men’s basketball’s most important game in January?
The Bucketheads Connor Lemons and Justin Golba are back for another week and another iteration of the “You’re Nuts” series, where they debate a topic related to Ohio State men’s basketball or college basketball at large. As always, a quick reminder to check out the latest...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Breaks Down Game-Saving Time Out
ATLANTA - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs had plenty of key plays in the second half that led them to a massive 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The 76-yard touchdown to Arian Smith got the Bulldogs to within one possession mid-way through the 4th. Brock Bowers with a matrix-like 4th down reception was one of the biggest plays in the game. The countless 4th quarter throws that added to Stetson Bennett’s legacy.
sciotopost.com
Fireworks or Gunfire? Columbus Ohio Resident Records Automatic Fire at Midnight on New Year
COLUMBUS – Despite the warning of the danger of gunfire Columbus Police received hundreds of reports during New Year’ 2023. On December 30th several Franklin County police departments asked to celebrate responsibly. “It’s the basic law of gravity. What goes up, must come down. And when a bullet...
cwcolumbus.com
No mail, no housing, no Carvana car titles are tips Problem Solvers tackled in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When ABC 6 says, “We’re on your side,” we mean it. More people contacted ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers in 2022 and received great results. Multi-award-winning journalist Lisa Rantala digs deeper into viewer tips and concerns to help raise awareness and even create change in the community.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
‘Very bright spirit’: Ohio teen gets flu, dies in less than a week
Abbie Hauler was a helper, an artist and an incredibly supportive friend and sibling.
philadelphiaobserver.com
‘A Baby Is Gone’: Ohio Prosecutors Face Backlash Amid Demand for Charges In Killing of Black Boy Allegedly Shot Five Times By White Neighbor
Social media influencers and criminal justice advocates are pushing for charges against a white Ohio man who allegedly shot a 13-year Black boy multiple times and walked free, even though he was legally prohibited from carrying a gun. Reports show that Krieg Butler, 36, was initially charged with murder for...
‘I was caught off guard’: Grove City man shares heart attack experience to help others keep heart health in mind
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "I thought I was pretty healthy actually. This was quite a surprise." For Jeffrey Goodman, 55, that surprise was a heart attack. “I wasn't doing anything strenuous,” he said. Over the summer he was mowing his lawn on a ride-on mower when felt chest pain...
Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested
The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
