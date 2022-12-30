ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs DB Javon Bullard Becoming UGA's New Defensive Star

ATHENS - After losing most of his historic defense from last year’s national championship team, Kirby Smart knew he needed some of his younger defenders to step up and play big minutes this fall. The opportunity was there, and one defender, defensive back ‍Javon Bullard, has taken full advantage....
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"

ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Ohio State football: Defense blows Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team had a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl. You would think that would be enough for them to seal the deal. Instead, the defense choked and cost the Buckeyes the game. Ryan Day called his best game of the season...
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday

ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'

C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgpost.com

Georgia's Scott Howard Gives Amazing Radio Call During Peach Bowl Win

ATLANTA - Somewhere in heaven, Larry Munson is dancing. He may have paced a hundred million miles during Georgia’s wild Peach Bowl victory, but it was worth it in the end. The famous Georgia Bulldog radio broadcaster probably called the game for the angels, but it was Scott Howard who called the game for Georgia fans all over the world.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh

ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Breaks Down Game-Saving Time Out

ATLANTA - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs had plenty of key plays in the second half that led them to a massive 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The 76-yard touchdown to Arian Smith got the Bulldogs to within one possession mid-way through the 4th. Brock Bowers with a matrix-like 4th down reception was one of the biggest plays in the game. The countless 4th quarter throws that added to Stetson Bennett’s legacy.
ATHENS, GA
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘A Baby Is Gone’: Ohio Prosecutors Face Backlash Amid Demand for Charges In Killing of Black Boy Allegedly Shot Five Times By White Neighbor

Social media influencers and criminal justice advocates are pushing for charges against a white Ohio man who allegedly shot a 13-year Black boy multiple times and walked free, even though he was legally prohibited from carrying a gun. Reports show that Krieg Butler, 36, was initially charged with murder for...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested

The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
COLUMBUS, OH

