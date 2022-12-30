Read full article on original website
Related
The start of 2023 means carrying a gun without a license is now legal in half of US states: 'Lipstick, an iPhone, maybe a little Smith & Wesson .38'
2022 saw the second-highest number of mass shootings in the US ever, but access to guns without a permit is increasing at state and federal levels.
Florida airports experience delays after air traffic computer issue, FAA says
The air traffic control computer issues disrupted flights at Florida airports Monday during one of the busiest travel days in the holiday calendar.
Comments / 0