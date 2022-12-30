ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Investigation, division, gridlock: What to expect in 2023 US Congress

After two years of one-party control, a fresh intake of US lawmakers will be seated Tuesday in a Congress divided between a Democrat-led Senate and a House of Representatives with Republicans behind the wheel.  Several House Republicans and figures from the last administration -- including House leader Kevin McCarthy and Trump -- defied subpoenas to appear before Democratic-led probes, including the investigation into the 2021 insurrection.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

US lawmakers pick leader in high-wire political thriller

US Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was a simple up-or-down vote from realizing his dream of becoming one of the country's top statesmen on Tuesday -- in a cliffhanger worthy of TV drama "House of Cards" that could as easily end with his career in tatters. Having failed in a previous bid, McCarthy has long coveted the role of Washington's top legislator, the parliamentary and political leader who presides over House business and is second in line to the presidency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Meet the new faces of the US Congress

With its wealthy, graying Ivy League membership, the US Congress typically boasts all the diversity of a prog rock nostalgia tour. "We need that representation in Congress so that way we have a government that looks like the country and knows what the country is going through," the young Democrat Frost told AFP ahead of the election.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has sacked Pak Jong Chon, the second most powerful military official after leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported. Pak, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party and a secretary of the party’s Central Committee, was replaced by Ri Yong Gil at the committee’s annual meeting last week, the official KCNA news agency said on Sunday.
Reuters

Dollar steady as investors await economic data, Fed minutes

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was mostly flat on Tuesday as investors awaited slew of economic data this week along with minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting that will shed light on the Central bank's thinking around interest rates and inflation.
AFP

Why China's Covid wave is stirring fear

China is experiencing a huge Covid-19 surge after years of hardline containment restrictions were dismantled last month. China has only reported 15 Covid deaths since it began unwinding restrictions on December 7, shortly after which it narrowed the criteria by which deaths from the virus are recorded.

Comments / 0

Community Policy