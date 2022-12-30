ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Your New Year's Eve weather forecast

By Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K17jA_0jykJqWB00

NEW YORK — Two storms are moving across the nation just in time for New Year’s Eve.

The first storm is expected to bring rain and unseasonably warm weather for the Northeast.

If you're heading to Times Square in New York to usher in the new year, prepare for some rain.

But the temperature will be a mild 51 degrees in Boston and 49 degrees in New York City when the ball drops.

In Buffalo, New York, where residents are still digging out from a deadly and historic snowstorm, a flood watch has been due to ice jams, incoming rain and rising temperatures melting the snow.

It'll be a mostly dry New Year's Eve in the middle of the U.S. from Dallas to Chicago.

In the West, a new atmospheric river is set to bring flooding, mudslides and rockslides.

The worst of the atmospheric river will move into Northern California Friday night. The San Francisco area will get the heaviest rain on Saturday morning, with flooding and mudslides possible. Up to 4 inches of rain is expected this weekend in Northern California.

The rain will move into Southern California on New Year’s Eve.

This storm will then move into the Rockies on Sunday night and bring more snow to Denver to start 2023. There's a very high danger for avalanches in the Colorado mountains.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Warnings of excessive rainfall and flash flooding for millions in California

Warnings of excessive rainfall and flash flooding have been issued for millions of people in California again this week after a powerful storm over New Year’s Eve left one person dead and thousands evacuated. Heavy rain and high-elevation snow is likely to impact the West Coast, particularly central and northern California, from Wednesday when the next surge of precipitation will move onshore. The latest forecast states that two to four inches of rain is expected across much of northern and central California. More than 10 inches is forecast in localized areas along a 150-mile stretch from Redwood Coast south...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

13 bison killed after truck hits herd near Yellowstone National Park

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. — Thirteen bison were killed or euthanized after a truck hit their herd near Yellowstone National Park. West Yellowstone Police Department said in a news release that on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. multiple bison were hit by a semi-truck near mile marker 4 on Highway 191. WYPD said that thirteen bison were killed and of that thirteen, some had to be euthanized due to their severe injuries.
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
113K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy