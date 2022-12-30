Read full article on original website
Related
The U.S. population is finally growing again—but not because Americans are having more kids
After nearly flatlining last year, census data suggests US population growth may be back on track again.
International migration drove US population growth in 2022
The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number of people leaving — was more than 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022. That represented a growth rate of 168% over the previous year’s 376,029 international migrants, with every state gaining residents from abroad,...
WGAL
Pennsylvania loses 40,000 residents between 2021 and 2022, according to US Census Bureau
Pennsylvania lost more than 40,000 residents between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. It was the fourth-largest loss out of all states and a 0.3% decline compared to the prior year. Despite the loss, the commonwealth is still the fifth...
SC residents are moving to these 5 states the most, recent US Census data shows
Despite data showing some South Carolinians are moving away, the Palmetto State ranks in the top 10 of places Americans are moving to, according to Forbes Home.
New residents from out of state fueled Maine population growth in 2022
MAINE, USA — Maine’s population continued to grow in the last year, fueled by pandemic-era domestic and international migration that has added more than 20,000 people to the state’s total since 2020, according to newly released Census figures. The state’s population stood at 1,385,340 on July 1,...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
People Are Leaving Massachusetts in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services […]
Eight Georgians charged in $30 million unemployment benefits scheme
Eight Georgians allegedly stole at least $30 million in unemployment benefits during the pandemic, even as unemployed re...
Minimum Wage Is Going Up in 2023, Will Rise in 21 States and 41 Cities
Minimum wage is currently on the rise in nearly half of the United States. According to a report given exclusively to USA Today by the National Employment Law Project (NELP), at the start of the new year 21 states and 41 cities and countries are preparing to increase their minimum wage rates. For the first time, $15 dollars an hour will become the base pay in Massachusetts and Washington, aligning them with California and most of New York City. However workers outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, which will...
Millions of People Are Still Moving to Florida. They Might Regret It.
Florida's population has been steadily increasing for decades, but a Miami-based realtor says that about 50% of his clients who are new to the state move out within a few years.
Californians are leaving says the Census
(The Center Square) - California leads the country in domestic net outward migration. California, the most populous state in the country, had the highest net outward domestic migration out of all 50 states in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In that stretch, 343,230 more Americans moved out of California compared to those who moved into it.In that span, California had the second-largest population decline: 113,649 people. As of July 1, 2021, the state had 39,142,991 residents. The number fell to 39,029,342...
Inflation Spurred Homelessness Affects Millions as Senior Citizens Live off of $750 per Month
Over the past twelve months, inflation has risen nearly 8% and everything ranging from food prices to housing costs has continued to rise with no apparent sign of slowing down.
The start of 2023 means carrying a gun without a license is now legal in half of US states: 'Lipstick, an iPhone, maybe a little Smith & Wesson .38'
2022 saw the second-highest number of mass shootings in the US ever, but access to guns without a permit is increasing at state and federal levels.
U.S. Census Raises the Threshold for What Qualifies as 'Urban'
"The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday released a list based on the 2020 Census results that counted 2,646 urban areas in the United States and its territories. That is nearly a thousand less than the previous tally, meaning hundreds of communities have lost their status as "urban." The change stems from the Bureau's new definition for what qualifies as urban, which raised the population threshold for the label from 2,500 to 5,000 people. It's also now counting housing unit density rather than population density. In a blog post explaining the change, the agency said the federal government does not have a standard...
Oregon’s population shrunk last year, Census data show
Oregon was one of the fastest-shrinking states in 2022, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
WJLA
DC, Maryland and Virginia to raise their minimum wage in 2023
WASHINGTON (7News) — Roughly two dozen states are raising their minimum wages starting in the new year. Maryland's rates will increase to $13.25 in 2023. Virginia's Minimum Wage Act shows pay will increase to $12 an hour. Virginia's current minimum wage rate is $11. The increase in both states...
10 Most Affordable Major Cities for Housing in the US
Housing is typically your biggest expense -- whether you rent or own -- and it's become unaffordable for many in the largest cities in the U.S. In the most expensive city -- San Jose, California --...
World population projected at 7.9 billion on New Year’s Day
The world population is projected to be 7.9 billion people on New Year’s Day 2023, with 73.7 million people added since New Year’s Day 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday. That marks a 0.9% increase in the world population over the past year. During January 2023, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide […]
NebraskaTV
Dozens of states to see min wage increases in 2023, but experts say inflation will blunt their impact
WASHINGTON (TND) — Dozens of states and cities in the U.S., as well as the District of Columbia, will be raising their minimum wage come 2023. But some experts argue any net benefits from these changes will be blunted by rampant inflation and other labor market trends. Most increases...
The Salary You Need To Live Comfortably in the 10 Biggest US Cities
The thought of living in a big city often conjures thoughts of high expenses. And while this can often be the case, there are plenty of large U.S. cities where overall costs actually run below the...
Comments / 0