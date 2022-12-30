Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Chef Maya Mastersson explores the cuisine of the African Disapora at SOUL dinner Jan. 15
Though she already had a culinary degree, Maya Mastersson first came to New Orleans in the 1990s to study at Dillard University, thinking about pursuing medicine. But cooking is her calling, and she returned to the city several years ago to pursue culinary projects, including catering and teaching events. On Sunday, Jan. 15, she presents the multicourse dinner SOUL at the Margaret Place Hotel. For information and tickets, visit eventcreate.com/e/soul. Find more information about Mastersson on Instagram, @blackrouxculinarycollective.
NOLA.com
Italian deli Francolini’s is coming Uptown, and its sandwiches are rolling now
Tara Francolini, a New Orleans restaurant business veteran, saw a niche in the local market. It was part of her own cravings for the Italian sandwiches she grew up eating in New Jersey and the northeast. She also knew one key factor could be a deal breaker. “It’s the bread,”...
NOLA.com
Tree by tree: Meet the woman replanting the greenery torn away by Hurricane Katrina
As New Orleans rebuilt itself during the years after Hurricane Katrina, Susannah Burley noticed one treasured part of the city was slow to return: its trees. More than 100,000 oaks, cypress and other trees were lost in parks and other public lands, and an untold number were torn away from private properties.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: 2022 Year In Review
This week, we look back at some memorable highlights from 2022 and remember those we've lost. We begin with our 2011 conversation with Tennessee Williams scholar Dr. Kenneth Holditch, who died in December. A professor at the University of New Orleans, Dr. Holditch helped establish festivals honoring Williams' life here and in two other cities. Dr. Holditch shares stories of the Pulitzer-winning playwright, whom he counted among his many friends.
NOLA.com
Rebecca Pratt, New Orleans radio personality known as Ozone, dies at 55
Rebecca Pratt, a former New Orleans radio personality known for an outspoken on-air style and deep connection to listeners, has died at age 55. Pratt was found dead in her apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street by building managers on Thursday, according to a police log and WWL-AM. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
WDSU
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56
NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
NOLA.com
From mansions to chateaus, see 10 of New Orleans area's most captivating homes in 2022
A look at inhabitable spaces for 2022 has uncovered some interesting tales about places to live….unique, unusual and sometimes quite spectacular. Some are for sale, some are not. You could be fortunate enough to call one of these home, or, if you are in the market, it could be...
NOLA.com
This Baltimore neighborhood staged a comeback. Can New Orleans East learn from its example?
The neat brick rowhouses of Eastern Avenue are home today to restaurants serving Mexican mojarra frita, Salvadorian tamal pizque, and almost any other Latin American dish imaginable. There are bustling thrift stores and coffee shops, and an old theater turned arts center that lures artists and patrons from around the...
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
NOLA.com
Photos: Young members of Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs keep culture strong during New Year's Day second-line
Young members of the Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs second-line on New Year’s Day Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New Orleans. The second-line, lead by the Da Truth Brass Band, wound its way on a three-mile route from Tipitina’s in Uptown to Jackson Avenue in Central City for a celebration to start the new year. Adult members usually form the second-line but this year they wanted to give young members a chance to participate to help keep the second-line culture strong.
NOLA.com
The Knights of Sparta Mardi Gras season krewe has a new name. Here's why.
A small name change for the Knights of Sparta symbolizes a big change in the character for the New Orleans Mardi Gras season krewe. What had been an all-male club not long ago is now a majority-female organization; hence the change from the masculine Knights of Sparta parade to the Spartan Society.
List: New Year’s Eve Celebrations around New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is a hot spot for a number of New Year’s Eve events to usher in 2023. Here is a list of celebrations around New Orleans. What: Broadway star and local Billy Porter will host the New Orleans live segment of Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve.
Radio personality John Osterlind dead at 55
Radio host John Osterlind died last week. The NOPD says managers at his apartment discovered his body Thursday around 2:00pm. “Victim found unresponsive inside location by management of property. EMS arrived and pronounced victim on scene.”
WWL-TV
Sheba Turk signs off from WWL-TV having left big mark on New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Sheba Turk started near the bottom rung of the WWL newsroom. A part-time writer just out of college, looking to make a mark or pick up skills. There have been hundreds of part timers since I started working at WWL-TV 40 years ago. Heck, I was one of them.
New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt
The New Orleans City Council, following the footsteps of other local governments in Cook County, Illinois, and Toledo, Ohio, passed a last-minute line item in early December to the city’s 2023 budget: a $1.3 million expenditure that is earmarked to be used to erase more than $100 million in medical debt for city residents. The […] The post New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
This Is New Orleans' Top Google Search For 2022
Google shared the top trending searches for New Orleans over the past year, and some of the results may be surprising.
NOLA.com
These nine New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
Brothers charged in Belize nightclub shooting death of vacationing LSU student
Two brothers have been charged in the Belize nightclub shooting death of a New Orleans woman over the New Year's holiday weekend.
NOLA.com
New Orleans nursing student shot dead in Belize, local news sites report
UPDATE: Two men arrested in Belize shooting death of New Orleans nursing student. A New Orleans nursing student was shot dead Friday night outside a nightclub in San Pedro, Belize, local news outlets reported. J'Bria Bowens, 23, was visiting San Pedro for her father's birthday when a gunman opened fire...
