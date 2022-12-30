ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trout, LA

NOLA.com

Chef Maya Mastersson explores the cuisine of the African Disapora at SOUL dinner Jan. 15

Though she already had a culinary degree, Maya Mastersson first came to New Orleans in the 1990s to study at Dillard University, thinking about pursuing medicine. But cooking is her calling, and she returned to the city several years ago to pursue culinary projects, including catering and teaching events. On Sunday, Jan. 15, she presents the multicourse dinner SOUL at the Margaret Place Hotel. For information and tickets, visit eventcreate.com/e/soul. Find more information about Mastersson on Instagram, @blackrouxculinarycollective.
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: 2022 Year In Review

This week, we look back at some memorable highlights from 2022 and remember those we've lost. We begin with our 2011 conversation with Tennessee Williams scholar Dr. Kenneth Holditch, who died in December. A professor at the University of New Orleans, Dr. Holditch helped establish festivals honoring Williams' life here and in two other cities. Dr. Holditch shares stories of the Pulitzer-winning playwright, whom he counted among his many friends.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Rebecca Pratt, New Orleans radio personality known as Ozone, dies at 55

Rebecca Pratt, a former New Orleans radio personality known for an outspoken on-air style and deep connection to listeners, has died at age 55. Pratt was found dead in her apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street by building managers on Thursday, according to a police log and WWL-AM. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56

NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana

Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Photos: Young members of Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs keep culture strong during New Year's Day second-line

Young members of the Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs second-line on New Year’s Day Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New Orleans. The second-line, lead by the Da Truth Brass Band, wound its way on a three-mile route from Tipitina’s in Uptown to Jackson Avenue in Central City for a celebration to start the new year. Adult members usually form the second-line but this year they wanted to give young members a chance to participate to help keep the second-line culture strong.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

List: New Year’s Eve Celebrations around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is a hot spot for a number of New Year’s Eve events to usher in 2023. Here is a list of celebrations around New Orleans. What: Broadway star and local Billy Porter will host the New Orleans live segment of Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt

The New Orleans City Council, following the footsteps of other local governments in Cook County, Illinois, and Toledo, Ohio, passed a last-minute line item in early December to the city’s 2023 budget: a $1.3 million expenditure that is earmarked to be used to erase more than $100 million in medical debt for city residents. The […] The post New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

