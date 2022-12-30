Read full article on original website
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Finally the Giants Can Say ‘Playoffs’ Again
It’s been an interesting couple of days in East Rutherford. It started with the end of the Giants’ workweek, on Friday, and how first-year coach Brian Daboll chose to address his players. It was with a question: Does everyone know what’s going to happen if we win?
MMQB Week 17: Giants Say Playoffs, Brock Purdy Wins Again
Welcome to Week 17 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 17, plus more from our staff.
John Harbaugh not happy over 1 development from Ravens’ Week 17 loss
John Harbaugh was not happy that his Baltimore Ravens lost 16-13 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 on Sunday night, but one particular development left him upset a day later. Running back J.K. Dobbins led Baltimore with 17 carries for 93 yards. Gus Edwards, their other running back, had just 3 carries for 2... The post John Harbaugh not happy over 1 development from Ravens’ Week 17 loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder shows mettle in Falcons' comeback win
In the end, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder showed coach Arthur Smith something he needed to see in the Falcons’ 20-19 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. “You can make a lot of stats in quarters 1-3,” Smith said. “But if you want to be a big-time quarterback, you need to win on critical third downs in two-minute situations and go win the game like he did right there.”
Bills-Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Game to Start at 8:30 p.m. ET
The Bills and the Bengals will meet on Monday Night Football this week in a clash between AFC titans that will have various implications on playoff seeding. That same day, Penn State and Utah will square off in the Rose Bowl, leading to a rather unique scheduling quandary for the NFL and the NCAA.
Raiders Likely Will Try to Trade Derek Carr After Super Bowl, per Report
After benching Derek Carr ahead of Sunday’s game against the 49ers, the Raiders appear ready to move on from their incumbent quarterback. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Las Vegas will explore trading Carr soon after the season, and the team is almost certain to move on from him one way or another.
Younghoe Koo kicks Falcons over Cardinals
Younghoe Koo's 21-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Atlanta Falcons to a 20-19 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder went 19-for-26 passing for 169 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions to pick up his first victory in three career starts for the Falcons (6-10), who ended a four-game losing streak.
Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game
It is all hands on deck for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their pivotal Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Jaguars have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, best known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad. The 28-year-old... The post Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
