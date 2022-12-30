ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelé Was Married 3 Times Before His Death—Inside His Complicated Relationships

Pelé is regarded as one of, if not the best, soccer players in the world. After his death, many football fans might wonder about his life off the field, including who is Pelé’s wife. Turns out, his personal life was nothing but complicated and he was married three times in total before his death at age 82. Born as Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Pelé was propelled into stardom while playing for the Brazilian national team and Santos. He ended up winning a record three FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His popularity skyrocketed...
Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele

An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill. Lula's office announced earlier that he would attend the wake on Tuesday morning, less than 48 hours after taking office, to "pay his respects and tribute," before a funeral procession and interment later in the day.
Bolsonaro leaves Brazil with two days left on his mandate

Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has not acknowledged his electoral defeat, left the country Friday, two days before his successor's inauguration and shortly after bidding his followers a tearful farewell. Bolsonaro is technically president for two more days. 
Bolsonaro Flees Brazil to Hide Out in Home of MMA Fighter in Florida

After a contentious presidential race—seen by most as Brazil’s most consequential election in decades—the country’s former far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, opted to take an unconventional route to get out of attending incoming President Luiz Inácio Lula de Silva’s inauguration: Fleeing the country. Bolsonaro faced...
Enzo Fernandez should no longer play for Benfica

A The match at home to Sporting de Braga should be the last game that Argentine Enzo Fernandez played for Benfica. This is the scenario expected by Chelsea, the club at the forefront of contracting with South America, and the player himself, who no longer expects to be an option for Roger Schmidt on his visit to Braga, wrote O Jojo newspaper this Sunday. .
