Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study
Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments. A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
Study shows that drinking black tea each day may lower the risk of death
According to new research from the National Institutes of Health, drinking at least two cups of black tea a day can help people live longer, healthier lives. Black tea drinkers have "slightly" lower rates of heart disease, ischemic heart disease, and stroke, as well as death from all causes, according to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Medical News Today
Cancer treatment: Compound found in potatoes, tomatoes may lead to new drugs
Many cancers are treatable, particularly if caught early, but there are few treatment options for certain forms of cancer. The quest for new cancer treatments means that researchers look for new compounds to test that might have anti-cancer properties. In a recent research review, scientists examined the potential for cancer...
Potatoes and tomatoes could hold the secret to new cancer drugs
Advances in medicine and technology aided scientists in developing more influential cancer treatments. However, these treatments can damage healthy cells, and they often cause severe side effects in patients. In search of possible cancer drug candidates with fewer adverse effects, researchers from Adam Mickiewicz University examined glycoalkaloids, the bioactive substances...
A new way of killing cancer cells could pave the way for a cure, scientists say
A new way of using DNA to kill cancer cells which could pave the way for a cure for the disease has been created by scientists. The method targets human cervical cancer and breast cancer-derived cells, as well as malignant melanoma cells in mice. It uses a pair of hair clip shaped, cancer-killing DNA which were injected into cancer cells. When they were injected into them, they connected to molecules called microRNA which are overproduced in certain cancers. Once connected to the microRNA they unravelled and formed longer chains of DNA which created an immune...
New Study Says Coffee Can Double Mortality Rate in Individuals With High Blood Pressure
The study has fast become controversial, and questions are being asked by some medical professionals as to its controls. This article is based on medical postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com and The Journal of the American Heart Association.
Blood Pressure Tablets Recalled; Possible Increased Cancer Risk
According to a released statement from the US Food and Drug Administration; the blood pressure medication Quinapril was voluntarily recalled on Wednesday, December 21st, due to concerns over the medication increasing cancer risk. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is voluntarily recalling four lots of Quinapril Tablets due to the presence of a...
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight
The fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward. Vaccines are available, and hospitalization rates have fallen dramatically from previous peaks. But just a sliver of eligible Americans have received the most recent bivalent shot, and the specter of a new, somehow worse variant looms large in our collective psyche. Elsewhere, such as in China, we seem to be losing ground to the virus: a less effective vaccine, paired with low vaccination rates, limited natural immunity, and discontent over a national Zero-COVID policy, may spell...
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
MedicalXpress
Drinking two or more cups of coffee daily may double risk of heart death in people with severe hypertension
Drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease among people with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher) but not people with high blood pressure not considered severe, according to research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
Healthline
Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?
Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
MedicalXpress
Gastroesophageal reflux disease causally linked to lung cancer
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is causally associated with lung cancer risk, according to a study published online Dec. 8 in Cancer Medicine. Lin Li, from The Second Affiliated Hospital of Zunyi Medical University in China, and colleagues employed a two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) approach to examine the causal relationship between GERD and lung cancer. Independent single nucleotide polymorphisms that were highly linked to GERD were identified in a sample of 129,080 GERD patients. Data from genome-wide association studies were used to assess outcomes for lung cancer, including squamous cell lung cancer (LUSC) and lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) in 11,348 patients. To examine the potential causative association between GERD and risk for lung cancer, three MR statistical techniques were used.
14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore
If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
tctmd.com
Both COVID-19 and Vaccination Raise the Risk of POTS
The likelihood of getting diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) increases after both COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, although COVID-19 itself poses a greater risk, observational data suggest. Comparing a 90-day period before exposure and a 90-day period after exposure, in fact, the probability of receiving a POTS-associated...
Have high blood pressure? New study says drinking too much coffee could raise risk of death
A new study found those with severely high blood pressure could increase their chances of cardiovascular death by drinking two cups of coffee a day.
Researchers combined bacterial toxins with drugs to treat lung cancer
This is the first therapeutic strategy combining bacterial therapeutics with pharmaceutical drugs.
AOL Corp
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.
Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
