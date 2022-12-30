SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man was shot in the head on Saturday after he was followed while driving away from a bar after an argument, authorities said. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot at about 2:26 a.m. CST, KENS-TV reported. Police were responding to a reported shooting at a martini bar when a call came in about the motorist shot nearby, according to the television station.

