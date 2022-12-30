ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

Man in custody after shooting at officer, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody after firing several shots at a San Antonio police officer Saturday night, said SAPD. SAPD responded to the 6100 block of Rose Valley at 11 p.m. for a family disturbance with a gun. Upon arrival, an officer approached the house on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
960 The Ref

Police: Man shot in head after being followed from San Antonio bar

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man was shot in the head on Saturday after he was followed while driving away from a bar after an argument, authorities said. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot at about 2:26 a.m. CST, KENS-TV reported. Police were responding to a reported shooting at a martini bar when a call came in about the motorist shot nearby, according to the television station.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Teen shot while sleeping on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sleeping on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. Police responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Houston Street. Upon arrival, officers found the teen girl with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

