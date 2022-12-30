Read full article on original website
SAPD officer placed on administrative duty after shooting at teen suspected of stealing his car
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said one of their officers has been placed on administrative duty following a carjacking that happened in November where he shot at the suspect. Authorities said it all began as a carjacking, but later ended in a crash about an hour...
KSAT 12
Suspect accused in West Side murder arrested, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a West Side murder two days into the new year before noon on Monday. Aaron Lee, 38, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend last Friday. Lee is also facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because...
KSAT 12
North Side family suspects celebratory gunfire caused bullet to go through home’s roof
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A stray bullet pierced a home’s roof before getting stuck in the living room ceiling, and the family who lives there believes it was due to celebratory gunfire by someone ringing in the new year. “Shooting in the air because they want to celebrate...
KSAT 12
Man tracks stolen AirPods to Southwest Side truck stop; SAPD arrests 4, recovers stolen property
SAN ANTONIO – A man who had his car stolen and his work van burglarized overnight tracked his AirPods to find the suspects at a Southwest Side truck stop. Dawayne Arrington told KSAT that he noticed his possessions were stolen at about 4:30 a.m. as he was getting ready to leave for the gym from his Leon Valley home.
Police say suspects in vehicle fired multiple shots at two people on Loop 410, hitting one victim multiple times
SAN ANTONIO — Video in story is unrelated incident from early Sunday morning. Police say some suspects in a Dodge Charger fired off multiple shots at two people on the east-side Saturday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of SE Loop 410. The victim and...
KSAT 12
Couple shot at in vehicle on Loop 410, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were shot at on Loop 410 after someone threatened them with a gun at a Walmart on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Walmart on Rigsby Avenue and Loop 410. A man and...
Police need your help finding aggravated robbery suspects
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help identifying and locating two people who stole several items from a west-side Kohl's department store. The two suspects walked into the store just days before Christmas and loaded a shopping cart and a...
KSAT 12
One person injured in shooting on Loop 1604, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot multiple times on Loop 1604 early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 3:30 a.m. on North 1604 West at Paesanos Parkway. Police said a car was driving alongside another vehicle when they saw flashes of gunfire. The...
Man arrested after shooting at officer, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested after police say he fired off several shots at an officer Saturday night. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 6100 block Rose Valley Drive. Police initially responded to the location for reports of a family disturbance with a gun. When...
KSAT 12
Man in custody after shooting at officer, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody after firing several shots at a San Antonio police officer Saturday night, said SAPD. SAPD responded to the 6100 block of Rose Valley at 11 p.m. for a family disturbance with a gun. Upon arrival, an officer approached the house on...
KSAT 12
Police: Suspect follows man in car, shoots him in head after argument at club
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the head after he got into an argument with a suspect who chased him and shot at his car multiple times, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 2:25 a.m. in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard on the city’s North Side.
Passenger in car shot several times when suspect pulled up next to them and opened fire, police say
SAN ANTONIO — The search continues Monday morning for a vehicle San Antonio police say was involved in a shooting early Sunday. Firefighters showed up at an accident at Loop 1604 and Paesanos Parkway, then called police when they realized a passenger had been shot. Witnesses told police that...
17-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting on east side, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm in what police are saying was a drive-by shooting by a suspect in a dark-colored sedan. It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the east-side at the Casa Pointe Villas apartments located on the 4100 block of the I-10frontage road early Monday morning.
KSAT 12
Retired SAPD officer injured in line of duty forced to wait more than a year for new teeth to be approved
SAN ANTONIO – Retired San Antonio police officer Sgt. Coy Boone was shot in the line of duty 43 years ago and he’s still living with the effects of his wounds. Following his injury, Boone was promised all of the medical care related to his gunshot wounds would be covered for life.
KSAT 12
Teen shot in drive-by shooting while sitting on couch inside apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A teen was shot in the arm during a drive-by shooting while he sat on the couch inside his apartment, police said. It happened just after midnight at the Casa Pointe Villas in the 4100 block of Interstate 10. The victim was 16 years old. Police...
Trail of blood led officers to a stabbing victim on east-side
SAN ANTONIO — A trail of blood led police to a stabbing victim on the east-side early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of East Commerce Street. Officers were dispatched to the location for reports of a fight, and when they wrrived they saw the blood trail.
960 The Ref
Police: Man shot in head after being followed from San Antonio bar
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man was shot in the head on Saturday after he was followed while driving away from a bar after an argument, authorities said. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot at about 2:26 a.m. CST, KENS-TV reported. Police were responding to a reported shooting at a martini bar when a call came in about the motorist shot nearby, according to the television station.
KSAT 12
Teen shot while sleeping on East Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sleeping on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. Police responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Houston Street. Upon arrival, officers found the teen girl with...
SWAT situation in Converse ends peacefully after man holds girlfriend and her three children hostage, police say
CONVERSE, Texas — A hostage situation ended peacefully Sunday afternoon in Converse. Police at the scene said they were called out to the 9800 block of Meadow Way around 12:41 p.m. for a domestic disturbance involving an armed man who was holding his girlfriend and her three children hostage.
KTSA
SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
