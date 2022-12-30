The winners who bagged the prize of Netflix’s The Circle have been making it to the top with their wits since it first aired in 2020. But where are The Circle winners now?. The program features contestants who can communicate with the other stars via ‘circle chat’ and try to get to know them from their social media. To reach the final, they have to survive ‘blockings’ while trying to discover which participants are genuine, and who is a catfish.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO