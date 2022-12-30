ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brantley, AL

Troy Messenger

Joe Todd: Still, today, a syrup maker

Joe Todd is a fifth-generation syrup maker. He wears that title as a badge of honor. And, so, he should. Joe Todd is one of a few remaining syrup makers in an area where, not so long ago, there was a syrup kettle at most every home-place. He is the founder of Todd Farms in Dothan but his roots, his heritage, in syrup making goes back 150 years and through his heritage in the Tennille community in southeast Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Victim named in Enterprise death

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of a man killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, the victim was identified as 75-year-old Jerry Thompkins of Enterprise. Haglund said that next of kin were notified after a positive identity was made of the victim.
ENTERPRISE, AL
CBS 42

American Airlines employee killed at Montgomery airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An employee at Montgomery Regional Airport died Saturday afternoon. According to a tweet from the airline, “Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.” […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WMBB

‘We don’t need another dollar store’

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (Holmes County Advertiser) — Residents of Ponce de Leon are giving an Alabama-based developer pushback on plans to construct a dollar store right across the road from the existing Dollar General. The town of Ponce de Leon seems poised for growth with access to Interstate 10, a rest area, a handful […]
PONCE DE LEON, FL
wtvy.com

Abbeville daycare worker arrested

Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Web Extra Brad's Bit Bradley Marsh. For years, Dr. Bradley Marsh has been providing many in the City of Progress with dental care. The native says getting to work in his hometown is a blessing. Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Bradley Marsh. Updated: 5 hours...
ABBEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Family fight could lead to misdemeanor charges, GCSO

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– Geneva County Sheriff Deputies were called to a family fight near Slocomb. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, the report originally came into dispatch as a stabbing but was changed and deputies were told a television had been smashed over a family member’s head. When...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

18-year-old charged with capital murder in Union Springs

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs police have charged a man with the shooting death of Sidney Freeman on Christmas Eve. According to police, Jarquavious Ahmad Smith, 18, of Union Springs, has been charged with capital murder, shooting into an occupied residence and shooting into an occupied vehicle. According...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
CBS 42

From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered.  And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that.  A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama 14-year-old dies from gunshot wounds

A 14-year-old Alabama boy died Wednesday after being shot on Monday evening, police confirmed. The shooting occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Monday in Montgomery. The victim was hospitalized and succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead on Wednesday. The boy was identified as Deanthony Vickers, 14, of Montgomery. He...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Friday night shooting. Sherman Stoval, 41, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 43-year-old Danyell Brown, also of Montgomery. According to police, authorities were called to the 410 block of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Man arrested after early morning Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan police have arrested and charged a man with murder after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, at 3:10 a.m., Monday, January 2, Police and Dothan Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road in relation to a possible suicide.
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Arrest made in shooting death of 14-year-old Montgomery student

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old Montgomery boy, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Demericon Crosskey, 18, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with murder for the death of Deanthony Vickers. Vickers, a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Woman Killed in Wreck

A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash. Police say 47-year-old Samantha Edwards crashed her car in the area of East South Boulevard near Norman Bridge Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck happened at about 8AM today. Police have not released any other information.
MONTGOMERY, AL

