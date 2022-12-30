Joe Todd is a fifth-generation syrup maker. He wears that title as a badge of honor. And, so, he should. Joe Todd is one of a few remaining syrup makers in an area where, not so long ago, there was a syrup kettle at most every home-place. He is the founder of Todd Farms in Dothan but his roots, his heritage, in syrup making goes back 150 years and through his heritage in the Tennille community in southeast Pike County.

PIKE COUNTY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO