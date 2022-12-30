Read full article on original website
The Number Of Californians Moving to Boise In 2023 Is…Something
Hey kids, did you know lots of folks from California have been relocating to Boise in recent years?. If you somehow didn't hear that, then you definitely aren't on any type of social media, because it's pretty much all anyone from Idaho talks about. Yes, some people from California are moving to Boise to start a new life, and yes, we have numbers to back it up.
These New Years Resolutions Idaho Must Consider & Steer Clear Of
Boise, Idaho - I like asking for your opinions, especially since I'm still fairly new to the area. I feel if I can get you involved in the conversation I'll have better answers to share with readers. So what did I ask this time? It has to do with New...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
First few days of 2023 are dry and cold!
Areas of southern Idaho and eastern Oregon are dealing with foggy conditions this morning - particularly thick in Owyhee County and Boise foothills. After the fog burns away later this morning conditions will be mostly clear overall today, although this afternoon a weak Pacific trough will move inland and bring some precipitation towards Idaho. A couple of inches are expected to Harney County late tonight and Malheur County overnight. This system will also bring an increased cloud cover to the region.
45 Images of What Happiness Looked Like in Boise, Idaho in 2022
For many, 2022 proved to be as challenging as 2020 or 2021. While there were some really low lows, there were also some very high highs!. This year’s news cycle was a lot to deal with. Record high inflation, the war in Ukraine, a school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, four University of Idaho students being murdered in their sleep and a disastrous holiday travel season…these are some of the headlines that many of us wish we never had to read.
Famous Idaho Comedian Announces Coming Back to Boise in 2023
Ryan Hamilton, born and raised in Ashton, Idaho, is most notorious for his one-hour special on Netflix, "Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face." According to his website, “He’s been named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch, and recent appearances include The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, and opening spots for Jerry Seinfeld as well as Gad Elmaleh at Carnegie Hall.”
Idahoans Brave Cold Temperatures for a Great Cause [photos]
Hundreds of Idahoans braved the less than thirty-degree temperatures on New Year's Day to take the Polar Plunge. Unlike some folks recovering from too much partying welcoming in 2023, these Idahoans traveled to Lucky Peak Reservoir for a great cause. Idahoans in the Treasure Valley have been plunging in January's chilly temps for twenty years.
There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History
I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
New Year’s Resolutions For The Bad Drivers in Boise
If you're living in the Treasure Valley and aren't familiar with the state of Boise drivers, you've probably been living under a rock... or you aren't on social media. Same difference? The jury's out but one thing is for sure, people are still voicing their honest (and brutal) opinions on the ability level of Boise drivers.
Waterfront Home is One of the Prettiest New Builds in Star
📌 Northwest of Boise, Star has conserved the charm of small town living while embracing exciting growth and development. Scroll on to tour one of the prettiest waterfront properties we've ever seen in the beautiful town!. $3.9M Idaho Barbie Dreamhouse for Sale in Sandpoint. 😍 Life is but a...
Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Celebration is not in Boise
It's time to kick out 2022 and welcome 2023 in Idaho and across the country. New York drops the ball, Nashville drops a guitar, and Boise drops a potato. What once was unique to Times Square in New York City is happening in cities and towns across our country. If...
Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho
St. Luke’s Health System grew rapidly over the past decade — acquiring and making deals with Idaho and Oregon medical practices and hospitals. As it grew, St. Luke’s executives described a master plan to curb the costs of health care — and to ensure that care actually makes people healthier. One milestone in that plan […] The post Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
The #1 Reason Californians Moved To Boise In 2022
Whatever reason you're thinking of, it's probably not that. It's a hot topic on every Boisian's mind in 2022: More people are moving here. Some love it. Some hate it. Either way, Boise is welcoming new neighbors all the time, especially folks relocating from California to move slightly East to come join us in the City of Trees.
Everything You Need to Know About Disposing Toxic Waste in Ada County
Per your request, it's time for some trash-talk. (If you're new to the conversation, we'll catch you up to speed.) In a recent article, our team listed 23 toxic items Idahoans aren't allowed to put in their household garbage. You can check out It's Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho by clicking this link! It has a gallery featuring everything from industrial products and solvents, to interior paint, disinfectants, and fertilizers.
CNN father-daughter team tells us why they chose the Idaho Potato Drop for New Year's Eve
BOISE, Idaho — New Year's Eve in Boise features a giant potato that will fall out of the sky, this marks the tenth year of the Idaho Potato Drop in downtown Boise. This year our event is getting some worldwide coverage as CNN sent a crew to cover the Idaho Potato Drop, we got a chance to meet the father-daughter team of Gary and Lindsay Tuchman.
A Christmas miracle for the Delgadillo family after an act of kindness
"It morphed from being my little graduation Jason magic to a full blown Jason Christmas miracle," said Dana Delgadillo.
How Did No One Notice Boise Just Survived a Hurricane?
Can someone explain to me how no one noticed that the city of Boise quite literally just endured a hurricane? No, seriously. How did no one catch this? While people were enjoying their new iPhones from Santa and finding cars with big red bows in their driveways like in those stupid commercials, the state of Idaho was in the middle of a hurricane.
These 20 Local Boise Restaurants Have The Most Reviews
Boise, Idaho - As the Treasure Valley continues to grow we are going to continue to see big chain restaurants continue to move in, which I have nothing against because they are creating jobs in our community. But aren't you tired of watching local restaurants and businesses close?. By October...
The First Baby Born at St. Luke’s Boise in 2023 is a Beautiful Girl
Boise, Idaho. Moments after Boise ushered in the New Year with its famous Idaho Potato Drop, the St. Luke's Labor and Delivery team welcomed their first baby of 2023!. Congratulations, Jana and Abhinav! They're the proud parents of beautiful baby Elora. The local couple and first-time parents have received the warmest of welcomes from Boise's Treasure Valley.
Opinion: Voted no once, will vote no again
Last July, at the State GOP convention in Twin Falls, I served as a delegate from Franklin County. It was a glorious and eye -opening experience for me. I certainly learned a lot about the political process and about human behavior. As the annual winter meetings for the GOP state central committee are fast approaching, I have been doing my homework on the 51 pages of proposed rules and resolutions. I am the author of four of the resolutions contained in those 51 pages. But what I am most “worked up” about is not my own work, but Rule 2022-04 concerning crossover voting. Its author is Branden Durst, a former registered Democrat and unsuccessful candidate for superintendent of public instruction. In the Dec. 27, 2022, edition of the ISJ, a front page article by Kelcie Moseley-Morris does a great job of describing this proposed rule.
