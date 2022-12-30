Read full article on original website
elmoreautauganews.com
CACF Family Wellness and Education Grants Open Today
MONTGOMERY, AL – The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) is now accepting applications for its Family Wellness and Education Grant Cycle. Nonprofit organizations providing programs or projects that address the categories of Family, Food, Medical or Education in Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and/or Montgomery counties may apply online only beginning today, January 2, 2023, through Friday, February 10, 2023.
WTOK-TV
Mayor Reed authorizes support following tragic death of airline employee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has issued a statement following the tragic death of an airline employee. “Our thoughts are with the family, colleagues and everyone affected by the recent tragedy at the Montgomery Regional Airport,” posted to Twitter Monday. Reed said he has authorized the...
WALA-TV FOX10
First responders on scene of ‘industrial’ accident at Montgomery airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Few confirmed details are immediately available, but Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said there was an “unknown industrial-related accident.” She said she had no confirmation of injuries.
WSFA
Montgomery man charged in Christmas Day arson
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson after a fire at a Montgomery apartment complex on Christmas Day. According to court documents, Samuel Earl Smith is charged with arson first degree. An arrest affidavit indicates around 1 p.m., witnesses reported they smelled a strong odor of...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — See 3 heritage recipes that took top prizes at Alabama National Fair
Alabama Living again sponsored a cooking competition at the Alabama National Fair, marking the eighth year the magazine has helped judge the annual contest in the fair’s Creative Living Center. The fair, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery, draws thousands of visitors from across central Alabama. The recent...
Troy Messenger
Dr. Tennille, the man and his vision for a town
According to Margaret Pace Farmer’s book, One Hundred Fifty Years in Pike County Alabama 1821-1971, Dr. A. St. C. Tennille was a physician and manufacturer. His name is in fact connected with many enterprises during the time he lived in Pike County. The town of Tennille was named for Dr. Tennille in recognition of his part in bringing the railroad to the county. In 1887, the Messenger published a brief history of Dr. Tennille’s accomplishments.
WSFA
Programming Alert: WSFA 12 News to air at 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will only air its regularly scheduled newscast programming at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. At 10 a.m., viewers can watch the Rose Bowl Parade. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks. All newscast programming will resume at...
wtvy.com
Victim named in Enterprise death
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of a man killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, the victim was identified as 75-year-old Jerry Thompkins of Enterprise. Haglund said that next of kin were notified after a positive identity was made of the victim.
WSFA
‘DJ was truly a gift from God’: Father of slain Montgomery teen speaks
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family and a community are devastated after the loss of a Montgomery teen. “I feel like a piece of my heart been ripped out my chest,” said Deanthony Vickers Sr., the victim’s father. Deanthony “DJ” Vickers Jr., 14, was shot Monday on the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Worker killed in Montgomery airport ‘industrial’ accident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport confirms a worker was killed in an “industrial” accident on New Year’s Eve. Officials said the incident involved an American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines ground crew employee. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to CNN that the incident happened “where American...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Family fight could lead to misdemeanor charges, GCSO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– Geneva County Sheriff Deputies were called to a family fight near Slocomb. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, the report originally came into dispatch as a stabbing but was changed and deputies were told a television had been smashed over a family member’s head. When...
WSFA
Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery murder case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Friday night shooting. Sherman Stoval, 41, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 43-year-old Danyell Brown, also of Montgomery. According to police, authorities were called to the 410 block of...
Ground crew worker killed in accident at Alabama airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility. The American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died in an “industrial accident” around 3 p.m., Montgomery Regional Airport said in a statement. “We are...
alabamanews.net
Sears Hometown Stores Closing All Locations, Including Those in Our Area
Sears Hometown Stores will be closing all of its roughly 100 locations across the country, including those in our area. Sears Hometown Stores has six stores in Alabama. In our area, they are in Selma, Andalusia and Enterprise. The stores are a franchise-owned unit of Sears, focusing on appliances, tools...
wdhn.com
Victim identified after being killed by vehicle in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The 75-year-old man who was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Enterprise has been identified. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd has identified the deceased as Jerry Thompkins, of Enterprise. On Thursday, the Enterprise Police Department responded to a call that a pedestrian,...
American Airlines employee killed at Montgomery airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An employee at Montgomery Regional Airport died Saturday afternoon. According to a tweet from the airline, “Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.” […]
WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Mild start to Tuesday as we are gearing up for an active afternoon and evening and possible overnight with strong to severe storms as a low pressure system moves through. The entire News 3 viewing area is under a SLIGHT risk (level 2 out of 5) while portions of Chambers, Lee, […]
WSFA
Arrest made in shooting death of 14-year-old Montgomery student
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old Montgomery boy, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Demericon Crosskey, 18, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with murder for the death of Deanthony Vickers. Vickers, a...
WSFA
New Year’s Eve events, celebrations in the River Region
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2023 just around the corner and there are celebrations planned to help people to ring in the new year!. New Year’s Eve on the Riverfront , 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. 355 Commerce Street Live entertainment, food, vendors and fireworks. For more info, click here.
WSFA
2 injured, 1 critically, in Montgomery crash involving 4 vehicles
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that left two people hurt on New Year’s Eve. According to police, units responded to the scene in the 200 block of Eastern Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said one driver suffered life-threatening injuries, while another...
