Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Nevada has a 2023 new year’s resolution: Liver transplants for those who need them
The Nevada Transplant Institute will work to expand organ transplantation programs and services throughout the state, which organ procurement experts say is behind given its population. (Getty Images) Nevada has a new year’s resolution for 2023: Perform the state’s first liver transplant and expand other organ transplant services for residents...
newsfromthestates.com
Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (left) and Sen. Jonathan Dismang (R-Beebe) talk before Hutchinson presents his fiscal year 2024 state budget at the Nov. 10, 2022, meeting of the Legislature's Joint Budget Committee. The budget projects a surplus despite forecasts of a mild recession in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Gov. Asa Hutchinson)
newsfromthestates.com
Happy cows, good food, more profits for farmers in Kentucky
NEW CASTLE, Ky. — For more than a century Henry County relied on tobacco to keep its farmers and its economy going. For most of the second half of the 20th century a federal program stabilized the price of tobacco, guaranteeing those farmers a steady, predictable income. That all changed in the new century after Congress ended tobacco price supports.
newsfromthestates.com
Why St. Luke’s made its own HMO-style insurance plan for Idaho
St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center is the flagship hospital of the St. Luke's Health System. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) St. Luke’s Health System grew rapidly over the past decade — acquiring and making deals with Idaho and Oregon medical practices and hospitals. As it grew, St. Luke’s executives described a master plan to curb the costs of health care — and to ensure that care actually makes people healthier.
newsfromthestates.com
How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline
Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of...
newsfromthestates.com
Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri. Here’s how to talk to your kids about it
Fifth-three percent of Missouri voters signed off on a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana on Nov. 8, 2022 (Carol Yepes/Getty Images). With the passing of Amendment 3 in November, parents in Missouri now have a new conversation to navigate: Adult cannabis (marijuana) use. As someone who works in alcohol and...
newsfromthestates.com
Whitmer calls for gun control, repealing abortion ban in 2nd inaugural address
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is sworn in for a second term during the Michigan Inauguration on Jan. 1, 2023. | Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined her vision for her second term during her inaugural address Sunday, kicking off complete Democratic control of Lansing for the first time in four decades.
newsfromthestates.com
Planning for dry times: The West considers more reservoirs and aquifers
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — As parched California receives much needed rain and snow this winter, some local water officials are calling on state leaders to invest in new infrastructure projects that will store freshwater for inevitable dry times to come. The worst megadrought in 1,200 years is devastating the...
newsfromthestates.com
With Fetterman’s win behind him, Dem consultant McPhillips is sticking with Pa. for 2023
Brendan McPhillips just wrapped the successful U.S. Senate campaign of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a grueling race during which the candidate suffered a stroke, and fought his way back despite his lingering auditory processing issues, not to mention an opponent with deep pockets in Republican Mehmet Oz. One might...
newsfromthestates.com
Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023
Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden speaks about Pivot Point, a crisis stabilization center set to open in 2023 in Rapid City. (Photo courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff's Office) Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators.
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.
Kansas lawmakers have passed severe limits on workers' compensation benefits, writes Jess Cooper. They can start to fix the problem in 2023. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association.
newsfromthestates.com
Don’t let party loyalty trump voting for competent candidates
Jason Ravnsborg, left, is interrogated after the car he was driving struck and killed a pedestrian in rural South Dakota. Ravnsborg, who was the state's attorney general at the time, was ultimately impeached and removed from office. (Image from House Select Committee on Investigation files) There will be some new...
newsfromthestates.com
Montana Public Service Commission in discussions with former lawmaker Tschida for director position
Former legislator Brad Tschida confirmed Friday he is in discussions with the Montana Public Service Commission about taking a job as its next executive director. Tschida, a Republican from Missoula, said he has not accepted an offer, but he is weighing several factors. For example, he said his wife is...
newsfromthestates.com
Garten named to Budget Committee
State Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, is the newest m ember of the Indiana State Budget Committee. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray appointed him to replace alternate member, Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne. The committee facilitates the revenue forecasting, budget development and budget implementation processes and evaluates the fiscal and...
newsfromthestates.com
Warming waters are driving Bering Sea crashes, but Alaska’s fishing industry is quiet on climate
Bering Sea snow crab support an iconic Alaska seafood harvest, but a crash in population since 2018 has triggered the first-ever closure of the fishery. (Photo provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) Billions of snow crab disappeared from the Bering Sea in the past few years — a crash...
newsfromthestates.com
We can all do more to prevent roadway tragedies. This is how | Opinion
It’s a sobering fact: 360 lives were lost in crashes on our roads across metropolitan Washington, including Northern Virginia, in 2021. This represents a 12 percent increase in fatalities from the year prior, and the second year in a row that fatalities have risen. Serious injuries also rose, breaking a years-long downward trend.
Comments / 0