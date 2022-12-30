Kansas lawmakers have passed severe limits on workers' compensation benefits, writes Jess Cooper. They can start to fix the problem in 2023. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO