Garten named to Budget Committee
State Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, is the newest m ember of the Indiana State Budget Committee. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray appointed him to replace alternate member, Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne. The committee facilitates the revenue forecasting, budget development and budget implementation processes and evaluates the fiscal and...
With Fetterman’s win behind him, Dem consultant McPhillips is sticking with Pa. for 2023
Brendan McPhillips just wrapped the successful U.S. Senate campaign of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a grueling race during which the candidate suffered a stroke, and fought his way back despite his lingering auditory processing issues, not to mention an opponent with deep pockets in Republican Mehmet Oz. One might...
In 2022, Kansas Reflector staffers covered shocking upsets and indispensable public policy
Dawn Rattan cries and applauds at the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom watch party after Kansans vote to keep abortion a constitutional right on Tuesday. (Lily O'Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector) I’m pretty sure that 2022 took the usual 365 days. Yet it felt like several callithumpian years packed into one. We...
Montana Public Service Commission in discussions with former lawmaker Tschida for director position
Former legislator Brad Tschida confirmed Friday he is in discussions with the Montana Public Service Commission about taking a job as its next executive director. Tschida, a Republican from Missoula, said he has not accepted an offer, but he is weighing several factors. For example, he said his wife is...
Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri. Here’s how to talk to your kids about it
Fifth-three percent of Missouri voters signed off on a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana on Nov. 8, 2022 (Carol Yepes/Getty Images). With the passing of Amendment 3 in November, parents in Missouri now have a new conversation to navigate: Adult cannabis (marijuana) use. As someone who works in alcohol and...
Happy cows, good food, more profits for farmers in Kentucky
NEW CASTLE, Ky. — For more than a century Henry County relied on tobacco to keep its farmers and its economy going. For most of the second half of the 20th century a federal program stabilized the price of tobacco, guaranteeing those farmers a steady, predictable income. That all changed in the new century after Congress ended tobacco price supports.
How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline
Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of...
Nevada has a 2023 new year’s resolution: Liver transplants for those who need them
The Nevada Transplant Institute will work to expand organ transplantation programs and services throughout the state, which organ procurement experts say is behind given its population. (Getty Images) Nevada has a new year’s resolution for 2023: Perform the state’s first liver transplant and expand other organ transplant services for residents...
Planning for dry times: The West considers more reservoirs and aquifers
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — As parched California receives much needed rain and snow this winter, some local water officials are calling on state leaders to invest in new infrastructure projects that will store freshwater for inevitable dry times to come. The worst megadrought in 1,200 years is devastating the...
Kansas’ drought emergency order to remain in place as calendar flips to 2023
TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will enter the new year adhering to the October drought declaration issued by Gov. Laura Kelly covering all 105 counties. Kelly’s order was based on a drought map that placed 67 counties on emergency status, assigned 11 counties to warning status and left 27 counties on watch status. Her action was in response to severe drought associated with a dry spring, hot summer and anticipated above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout Kansas into December.
