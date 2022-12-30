ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Garten named to Budget Committee

State Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, is the newest m ember of the Indiana State Budget Committee. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray appointed him to replace alternate member, Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne. The committee facilitates the revenue forecasting, budget development and budget implementation processes and evaluates the fiscal and...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Happy cows, good food, more profits for farmers in Kentucky

NEW CASTLE, Ky. — For more than a century Henry County relied on tobacco to keep its farmers and its economy going. For most of the second half of the 20th century a federal program stabilized the price of tobacco, guaranteeing those farmers a steady, predictable income. That all changed in the new century after Congress ended tobacco price supports.
HENRY COUNTY, KY
newsfromthestates.com

Nevada has a 2023 new year’s resolution: Liver transplants for those who need them

The Nevada Transplant Institute will work to expand organ transplantation programs and services throughout the state, which organ procurement experts say is behind given its population. (Getty Images) Nevada has a new year’s resolution for 2023: Perform the state’s first liver transplant and expand other organ transplant services for residents...
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Planning for dry times: The West considers more reservoirs and aquifers

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — As parched California receives much needed rain and snow this winter, some local water officials are calling on state leaders to invest in new infrastructure projects that will store freshwater for inevitable dry times to come. The worst megadrought in 1,200 years is devastating the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Kansas’ drought emergency order to remain in place as calendar flips to 2023

TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will enter the new year adhering to the October drought declaration issued by Gov. Laura Kelly covering all 105 counties. Kelly’s order was based on a drought map that placed 67 counties on emergency status, assigned 11 counties to warning status and left 27 counties on watch status. Her action was in response to severe drought associated with a dry spring, hot summer and anticipated above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout Kansas into December.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy