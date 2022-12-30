ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big-play Penn State roars past Utah 35-21 in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — UPDATE:. No. 9 Penn State rallied past No. 7 Utah 35-21 in the 109th edition of the Rose Bowl. Nicholas Singleton broke a tiebreaking 87-yard touchdown run and KeAndre Lambert-Smith had the longest touchdown reception in Rose Bowl history on an 88-yard pass from Sean Clifford.
