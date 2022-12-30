Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Big-play Penn State roars past Utah 35-21 in Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — UPDATE:. No. 9 Penn State rallied past No. 7 Utah 35-21 in the 109th edition of the Rose Bowl. Nicholas Singleton broke a tiebreaking 87-yard touchdown run and KeAndre Lambert-Smith had the longest touchdown reception in Rose Bowl history on an 88-yard pass from Sean Clifford.
local21news.com
Duo tied dog to post Christmas day, left it for 64 hours in freezing temperatures: PSP
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say two people are accused of abandoning a dog on Christmas day, leaving the animal tied to a wooden post outside in freezing temperatures for two days in Clearfield County. Troopers say charges are pending against 21-year-old James Pfahler of West Decatur...
local21news.com
Missing teen found after getting into unknown person's car in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Keglovitz-Haynes has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Carlisle Police are currently searching for a 17-year-old who went missing on New Year's Eve after getting into someone's car. Officials say Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes was last seen on the 500 block of...
local21news.com
Police pursuit, crash closes part of I-81 NB in Cumberland County, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Police say part of I-81 Northbound in Cumberland County is closed following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Authorities say Pennsylvania State Police-Chambersburg was notified of a vehicle that had been involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg around 6:00 PM.
local21news.com
Missing woman, two small children from Fulton County safely located, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE: The Pennsylvania State Police say 39-year-old Henriatte Borbor, 4-year-old Israel Kromah, and 2-year-old Ava Kromah have been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Pennsylvania State Police say they have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a woman and two children who were last...
local21news.com
Man on the loose after rape of 10-year-old in Cumberland County, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are in the process of hunting down a man who allegedly sexually and physically abused a 10-year-old. Authorities in Lower Allen Township say 41-year-old Roscoe Roy Jr. has a warrant out for his arrest after being accused of raping the individual on May 3 of 2019.
