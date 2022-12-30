Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentenceRobert J HansenEl Dorado County, CA
Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)Tiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake TahoeRoger MarshStateline, NV
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Actor Jeremy Renner airlifted from Reno home
RENO, Nev. – At 9 a.m. on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway. According to a WSCO press release, “Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.”
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heavenly hosts Bread & Broth Adopt A Day meal
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On Monday, Dec. 12, Bread & Broth’s volunteer cooks used their very creative and talented culinary skills to prepare a tasty roast lamb dinner to serve to the guests who braved the snowy elements to attend the meal served at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Roads out of Basin open; chains required
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – All roads in and out of Lake Tahoe, except Mt. Rose Highway are open. Only four wheel and all wheel drive vehicles or cars with snow chains are allowed to travel on the roads. Mt. Rose Highway from the Incline Village to Mt. Rose...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
CATT announces annual award winners
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe announced the winners of the CATT 2022 Annual Building and Individual Awards Competition during the Annual CATT Christmas Holiday Party. Nominations were made in five project-building categories, and winners were selected by Industry experts and independent judges from...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heavenly closes Saturday due to weather
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavenly Lake Tahoe announced on social media that they would be closing on Saturday, Dec. 31 due to inclement weather. “Due to extreme weather overnight and this morning, we have made the difficult decision to close for the day. Multiple power lines are down on the Nevada side and we are dealing with outages at substations,” The Facebook post stated.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe storm warning: 2-plus feet of snow possible by Friday, active weather to continue
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Chain restrictions are in effect Tuesday morning as the snow keeps coming at Lake Tahoe and more feet are in the forecast heading into the weekend. A quick-hitting storm Monday night into Tuesday dropped about 5 inches of snow at Kirkwood Mountain Resort and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Winning names announced in Nevada snow plow contest
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation on Monday announced the winning names for their inaugural Name-A-Snowplow contest. The winning snowplow names, representing the three regions of Nevada, are:. Cirque du Snowleil – Southern Nevada / Mt. Charleston. Sierra Scoop – Northwestern Nevada / State Route...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
“If you are head this way, turn around”; storm closes roads, takes out power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, thousands in the Tahoe Basin are without power. Liberty Utilities reported power outages for more than 25,000 customers and are working with NV Energy to restore power to South Lake Tahoe. According to a Facebook post,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
More snow Monday afternoon; second storm moving in later in week
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A fast moving storm is on its way Monday, according to a National Weather Service Reno special warning. “A couple of storm systems are on the docket for the first week of 2023 with additional storms likely into the second week,” the warning said.
Comments / 0