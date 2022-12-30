SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavenly Lake Tahoe announced on social media that they would be closing on Saturday, Dec. 31 due to inclement weather. “Due to extreme weather overnight and this morning, we have made the difficult decision to close for the day. Multiple power lines are down on the Nevada side and we are dealing with outages at substations,” The Facebook post stated.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO