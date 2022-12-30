ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahoe City, CA

Actor Jeremy Renner airlifted from Reno home

RENO, Nev. – At 9 a.m. on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway. According to a WSCO press release, “Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.”
RENO, NV
Heavenly hosts Bread & Broth Adopt A Day meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On Monday, Dec. 12, Bread & Broth’s volunteer cooks used their very creative and talented culinary skills to prepare a tasty roast lamb dinner to serve to the guests who braved the snowy elements to attend the meal served at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Roads out of Basin open; chains required

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – All roads in and out of Lake Tahoe, except Mt. Rose Highway are open. Only four wheel and all wheel drive vehicles or cars with snow chains are allowed to travel on the roads. Mt. Rose Highway from the Incline Village to Mt. Rose...
CATT announces annual award winners

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe announced the winners of the CATT 2022 Annual Building and Individual Awards Competition during the Annual CATT Christmas Holiday Party. Nominations were made in five project-building categories, and winners were selected by Industry experts and independent judges from...
TRUCKEE, CA
Heavenly closes Saturday due to weather

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavenly Lake Tahoe announced on social media that they would be closing on Saturday, Dec. 31 due to inclement weather. “Due to extreme weather overnight and this morning, we have made the difficult decision to close for the day. Multiple power lines are down on the Nevada side and we are dealing with outages at substations,” The Facebook post stated.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Winning names announced in Nevada snow plow contest

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation on Monday announced the winning names for their inaugural Name-A-Snowplow contest. The winning snowplow names, representing the three regions of Nevada, are:. Cirque du Snowleil – Southern Nevada / Mt. Charleston. Sierra Scoop – Northwestern Nevada / State Route...
NEVADA STATE
More snow Monday afternoon; second storm moving in later in week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A fast moving storm is on its way Monday, according to a National Weather Service Reno special warning. “A couple of storm systems are on the docket for the first week of 2023 with additional storms likely into the second week,” the warning said.
NEVADA STATE

