atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Matt Rhule Reportedly Adds 2 NFL Assistant Coaches To Nebraska Staff
When Matt Rhule kicks off his first season as the Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach, he'll do so with familiar faces by his side. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Rhule completed two hires of former Carolina Panthers personnel this past Sunday. "Two more Panthers' assistants are ...
Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game
It is all hands on deck for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their pivotal Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Jaguars have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, best known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad. The 28-year-old... The post Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
