Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair’s Last Match Event Now Available On Impact Wrestling’s Streaming Service
The ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ event is now streaming on Impact Wrestling’s Impact+ service. The event took place on July 31, 2022 in Nashville. Several Impact wrestlers were featured on the show such as The Motor City Machine Guns, Eddie Edwards, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Josh Alexander, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo.
wrestlingheadlines.com
MLW Star Gone From The Company
PWInsider.com reports Matthew Waters aka Madds Krugger is no longer under contract with MLW. Per the report, the two sides came to terms on his contractual release from the company. The agreement happened several months back, but PWInsider.com can confirm that the release officially went into effect as of today.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
wrestlingheadlines.com
United Wrestling Network Bringing Ret Carpet Rumble to Arizona with Stars from AEW, MLW, & Beyond
The United Wrestling Network, the people behind Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, are heading back to the Grand Canyon State! After Championship Wrestling from Arizona was put on the back burner thanks, in no small part, to the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing UWN promotion returns to Mesa, Arizona this time bringing all the stars of the UWN for a special outdoors event called Red Carpet Rumble.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: The First Episode of 2023
The first WWE RAW of 2023 will air live tonight from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by two title matches with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Seth Rollins, plus RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair returning to her home state to defend against Alexa Bliss.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Erick Rowan Volunteers At Villalobos Rescue Center On New Year’s Eve
Erick Rowan did a special thing on New Year’s Eve. The former WWE star volunteered at the Villalobos Rescue Center in New Orleans on Saturday night. VRC is famous for having the tv show “Pitbulls and Parolees.”. In a post on Facebook, the VRC wrote in the caption,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ryback Finally Returning to Pro Wrestling?, Ryback Says WWE Gave Up on Their Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback says his next chapter will finally begin in 2023 now that the company has apparently abandoned their opposition to the trademark filing on his ring name. As we’ve noted, “The Big Guy” first revealed his trademark battle with WWE in September 2020. He then accused the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Drew McIntyre Returns and Will Receive Title Shot, WWE Announces Royal Rumble Qualifier
WWE has announced two big matches for the first SmackDown on FOX of 2023. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre make his return to action. He’s been out of action since suffering a ruptured eardrum during the War Games match at WWE Survivor Series, but did work the non-televised live event the next night. After Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus on tonight’s SmackDown, Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos attacked Sheamus until McIntyre made the save. McIntyre then joined Ridge Holland and Butch in forcing The Bloodline to retreat.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Original Plans For Swerve Strickland On AEW Dynamite, Identity Of Woman With MJF Revealed
Fightful Select has some backstage news on this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Will Washington reported on a recent episode of Grapsody that Swerve Strickland was originally supposed to take on Wheeler Yuta on Dynamite. However, plans changed at the last minute and the match was pushed to Rampage which would air two nights later.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact Offering Combo Tickets to Live Eric Bischoff Podcast Taping and Post-Hard To Kill TV Taping
Impact Wrestling has announced combo tickets for their upcoming post-Hard To Kill tapings and a live 83 Weeks podcast taping with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta. Impact will tape TV episodes the next night, January 14, from the same venue. A live taping of Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast with co-host Conrad Thompson will also be held on January 14, at the Riverside Epicenter.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Will Ospreay Talks Kenny Omega and Reacts to Trash Talk: “You Bet on a Billionaire’s Son, Relax”
IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay recently spoke with NJPW’s Chris Charlton to promote his upcoming match with AEW star Kenny Omega, which will take place this Wednesday during NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Ospreay discussed the back & forth pot shots...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Carmelo Hayes Talks Having WWE Main Roster Conversation With Shawn Michaels
Carmelo Hayes is headed into his second full year of being a member of WWE’s NXT and many fans feel he has earned a spot on the main roster after being a two-time North American Champion. As Hayes was talking to Stephanie Chase, the topic of a main roster...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW 56 Nights
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their 56 Nights event tonight at the Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ. The show is set to air at 5 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. Jordan Oliver vs. Willie Mack vs. Alec Price...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Results From GCW 56 Nights Event
The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) 56 Nights event that took place on Sunday night at the Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ, courtesy of Fightful:. Masha Slamovich def. Cole Radrick. Nick Wayne def. Leon Slater. Winner enters at #30 in the Do or...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Compares Top WWE Star To Brock Lesnar
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer noted that Braun Strowman reminds him of Brock Lesnar and explained why. Strowman was brought up when Angle was asked who he would like to face if he ever stepped into the ring at another WrestleMania.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of 2022
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he named Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his wrestler of 2022. “I know he hasn’t wrestled a lot, but his work has been...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Rises In Overnight Ratings
The preliminary numbers are in for Friday’s WWE SmackDown. According to SpoilerTV, the episode of SmackDown drew an average of 2.44 million viewers overnight, up from the previous week’s overnight number that did 2.21 million viewers. SmackDown stayed the same in the 18-49 demographic, with a rating of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Solo Sikoa on the Best Advice from Roman Reigns, Growing Up with The Usos, Sami Zayn’s Antics, More
Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The New York Post to discuss growing up with his brothers, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, the best advice he’s received from his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, being around Sami Zayn and The Usos with their constant antics, and more. Below are the highlights:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff Addresses Controversial Finish At WCW Starrcade 1997
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, Bischoff talked about the controversial ending to WCW Starrcade 1997 that ending saw Sting defeat NWO leader “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to claim the WCW World Championship. Fans had issues...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff on How MJF Plays the Heel Role
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s “INSIGHT” podcast and commented on how AEW World Champion MJF plays the heel role. Bischoff said:. “I have jeans older than him! He’s so good. I think the reason, well there are many reasons, but one of the reasons is that he lives it. A lot of guys that play heels on TV don’t play heels in real life and don’t want to be. It’s human nature, no one wants to be hated. I think wrestling in particular, it’s not like being an actor. You can be a villain in a movie, and everyone knows you are just playing a movie. But in wrestling, when you’re a villain in wrestling they think you are a villain in real life. It’s true though, isn’t it.”
Comments / 0