Sioux City Journal
Twin boys are Sioux City's first of 2023
SIOUX CITY -- A pair of twin boys are Sioux City's first of 2023. Alyssa Bertrand, a registered nurse at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's, told The Journal that the first baby, at 3 pounds 12 ounces, was born at 8:54 a.m. New Year's Day. The second, at 4 pounds 2 ounces, was born at 9:32 a.m. As of this writing a name had not been chosen for the babies; the first has been deemed Baby A and the second Baby B.
siouxlandnews.com
New Year's Day twins, first born in 2023 in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's shared the news about the first babies born in 2023 in Siouxland - twin boys!. Mother Tristin Grant told Siouxland News her twin boys were born around 8:30 & 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 1st - helping her ring in the new year.
Sioux City Journal
City of Sioux Center and Sioux Center Chamber get $10,000 grant for video campaign
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce and the City of Sioux Center have received a $10,000 grant from the Iowa Tourism Office to continue a video campaign promoting the Sioux County community. Barb Den Herder, CEO of the Sioux Center Chamber, said the Chamber and the...
Sioux City Journal
2022 was third driest year on record for Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Thursday's mixture of rain and snow in Sioux City fell short of forecast totals. Appropriate, given how many times forecasts for rain dried up throughout 2022. The 0.08 of an inch of precipitation recorded Thursday at Sioux Gateway Airport pushed the city's total to 15.34 inches for the year. With no precipitation in Saturday's forecast, 2022 ends as the third driest year in records dating back to 1896. Only 1976 (14.33 inches) and 1955 (14.72 inches) were drier.
Sioux City Journal
Patricia 'Patty' (Haupert) McGuire
Patricia "Patty" (Haupert) McGuire of Sioux City and formerly of Spirit Lake, Iowa, will celebrate her 80th birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Cards may be sent to 2724 Oleander Ct., Sioux City, IA 51106. Patricia Haupert was born on Jan. 11, 1943. She grew up on the family farm near...
Sioux City Journal
The Sioux City Journal's Top Story of 2022: Laurel, Neb., murders rock community
LAUREL, Neb. — Ask small-town residents why they live there, and a common reply is they don't have to worry about crime and they enjoy the quiet setting. For residents of Laurel, a community of some 1,000 people, that quiet was shattered early on the morning of Aug. 4, when fires broke out in two houses two blocks from one another. Then came the discovery of four bodies, all with gunshot wounds, inside the burning homes.
Sioux City Journal
Audrey Huffman
Audrey Huffman of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Thursday with family. Cards may be sent to 2317 So. Clinton St., Sioux City, IA 51106. Audrey was born on Jan. 5, 1933. She married Keith Huffman on March 29, 1953, in Hutchinson, Kan. Her children are Brad of Hampton, Iowa; and Alisa of Dakota City. Audrey has five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Sioux City Journal
The Sioux City Journal's Top 10 Stories of 2022, Nos. 2 through 10
Tyson Foods in October made the surprise announcement that it would shutter its Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs. Employees were able, at their discretion, to move with their jobs to Tyson's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, and relocation assistance was made available. Those who chose to stay put were eligible for severance packages.
Sioux City Journal
Tony's Pizza in Sioux City set to close on Sunday
SIOUX CITY — A longtime Sioux City pizzeria will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday. Citing the pandemic, increasing costs of ingredients and a change in ownership, Tony's Pizza, 1917 Pierce St., announced its closure on the restaurant's Facebook page. "We want to thank everyone...
January 2nd PM: Substantial ice and snow set to create hazardous travel conditions
We are looking at a very messy start to the week across Siouxland with Ice Storm Warnings issued for the majority of Siouxland with some northern and western counties under Winter Storm Warnings and a couple very southeastern areas under a Winter Weather Advisory.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers NYE showdown is not a typical game
SIOUX CITY — When the Sioux City Musketeers take on longtime nemesis the Omaha Lancers, 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, fans will likely be partying as if it was 1985. At least that is the hope of Muskies CEO Travis Morgan, who said...
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, December 31
More stormy weather is approaching northwest Iowa early next week. A Winter Storm Watch, for Freezing precipitation, then snow, is forecast for adjacent counties north and west of Plymouth County. For Plymouth County, there is a possibility of snow and freezing rain after midnight Sunday into Monday, then snow and freezing rain likely after noon Monday. While showfall amounts will not be heavy, ice may accumulate early Monday, into Monday afternoon. The New Year’s eve forecast is for cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Stray of the Day: Meet Luther
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Luther, a 1-to-2-year-old, male, black Labrador mix. He was found on the 1700 block of Irene Street. The shelter says he’s a super sweet guy that’s very quiet and gentle. Luther is available for adoption now. More than 975 pets have been […]
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
Sioux City Journal
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
kelo.com
Sioux City Police warning public of possible scam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux City Police Department is warning residents in the area of a possible scam. The SCPD has recently become aware of a questionable charity organization called the National Police and Trooper Association that claims to help law enforcement families. The legitimacy of the...
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Illegal fireworks can trigger veterans with PTSD
‘Tis the season to be jolly, but not for everyone. When I asked a friend of mine how his Christmas was, he answered, “Someone decided to light around 50 fireworks in my neighborhood tonight (these trigger my PTSD big time).” My dear friend is a veteran who fought in combat. I cannot imagine how terrifying that must have been for him, and certainly not a way to spend the Christmas holiday.
Sioux City Journal
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Overcast. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license.
