Massachusetts fire officials are warning the public after investigators find space heater blaze caused fatality

Open burning permits in western Massachusetts begin Jan.15
Residents within the Hampshire and Hampden Counties will be able to begin burning brush between January 15th and May 1st, depending on weather conditions.
fallriverreporter.com
Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam
With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. Three people were arrested in Massachusetts for their alleged roles in a country-wide scam that cost victims thousands of dollars. The scam involved at least Boston, MA, Bristol County, Bronx, New York, Conrow, Texas, San Diego, California, and Panorama, Texas.
Crews respond to house fire in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire on Unit Street in Providence late Sunday night. According to the Providence Fire Department, the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. It is currently unclear what caused the fire.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announce new Sobriety Checkpoint to begin the new year
A new Sobriety Checkpoint has been announced for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. According to Colonel Mason,...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
NECN
Teen Arrested for Carjacking in Worcester
A teenager was arrested by police after a brief pursuit on Monday morning in Worcester, Massachusetts. Police say they responded to a report of a man approaching motorists aggressively asking for rides in the area of 68 Strafford St. Witnesses say the man approached motorists armed with a knife and...
WCVB
Crash shuts down part of Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on New Year's Day
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A stretch of Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts was shut down Sunday afternoon after a serious crash just beyond the exit for Route 3. The crash happened on the Southbound side of the highway in the area of North Road. A witness told WCVB that a...
fallriverreporter.com
State Police: Massachusetts man killed in New Year’s Eve crash on Route 95
Authorities says that a Massachusetts man has been killed after hitting a barrier on one side of the road and a guard rail on the opposite side on Saturday. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 11:45 a.m., members of the State Police and Hope Valley Fire and Rescue handled a fatal motor vehicle accident.
New year to welcome back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Hampden County
A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.
fallriverreporter.com
Crews in Freetown respond to car fires as over two dozen vehicles go up in flames, 100 threatened
Over two dozen cars went up in flames late Saturday in a fire that threatened approximately 100 vehicles. Just before 11:00 p.m. the Freetown Fire Department received a call for a “Brush Fire” on South Main Street. It was 50 degrees and pouring rain so those responding Immediately knew It was something other than a brush fire.
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Battle Large Fire at Windsor Nursery
Firefighters are battling a large fire at a nursery and tree business in Windsor. The fire is at the Grimshaw Tree Service and Nursery, according to the Windsor Locks Fire Department. Windsor Locks is assisting Windsor to fight the fire. The nursery is located on West Street. No other information...
One person dead after being shot on Allen Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to an incident on Allen Street Sunday night.
whdh.com
Stoughton police mourning sudden death of officer
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara has announced the sudden death of Officer Christopher A. Davis. Davis, 42, was a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department and died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead.
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
2 stabbed in fight on Millbury Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police are investigating a fight on Millbury Street that left two people with stab wounds Monday afternoon. The confrontation occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of McGovern's Package Store, 82 Millbury St., according to police. The victims were treated by police officers before being rushed to...
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash on I-495 in Chelmsford, state police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Sunday, state police said. The crash occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sunday, at mile marker 88 on I-495. A preliminary investigation found that one vehicle crossed from the northbound side and...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 23-year-old dead, two others seriously injured after car goes airborne on Route 495
One person has been killed and two others were seriously injured after a car went airborne and struck another vehicle while on Route 495. According to Massachusetts State Police, at just after 1:15 p.m., Troopers from the State Police-Concord Barracks, along with Chelmsford Fire and Police, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 495 South in Chelmsford.
Snow globe sparks fire in Western Mass. apartment
EASTHAMPTON - A snow globe was determined to be the cause of a small fire in a Western Massachusetts apartment.The Easthampton Fire Department explained how the decoration caused materials on a coffee table to ignite on Thursday."Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from a snow globe that was [positioned] on the coffee table and the light was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and styrofoam bringing both to [their] ignition temperatures," the fire department said.Firefighters recreated the scene with the snow globe and cardboard box to show how a fire can start."The picture shows how the sunlight can get magnified and concentrated in one central area," the department said. "Over time, this area rises to its ignition temperature until combustion occurs."Firefighters credited neighbors for calling 911 immediately when they heard smoke detectors so the fire could be put out with limited smoke damage.
West Springfield Police seek help locating 14-year-old
The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public’s help locating a 14-year-old.
