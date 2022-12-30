Read full article on original website
Related
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
coingeek.com
China’s CBDC wallet utilizes AliPay’s red packets to boost adoption amid stiff competition
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is looking for new ways to make the digital yuan the primary means of making payments in the country. According to the South China Morning Post, the latest trick in the PBoC’s playbook is borrowing a leaf from AliPay’s red packet feature, which bears similarities to the centuries-old Chinese tradition. Traditionally, Chinese residents send red cash-filled envelopes to family and friends with good wishes ahead of the year.
Irish manufacturing activity shrinks again in Dec - PMI
DUBLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Irish factory activity contracted for the second straight month in December, and at the same pace as November, after another sharp decline in new orders countered a slightly slower deterioration in output, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Oil slides after IMF says slowing global growth engines portend tougher 2023
SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid on Tuesday from their highest levels in a month on a stronger dollar and after the head of the International Monetary Fund warned of a tougher 2023 as major economies experience weakening activity.
coingeek.com
Impero Group’s Emmanuel Samson talks to CoinGeek Backstage on making Bataan the Philippines’ blockchain hub
The Philippines is emerging as a global leader in blockchain adoption. Within the Southeast Asian country, the province of Bataan is quickly establishing itself as a digital and blockchain hub and is poised to lead the Philippines in blockchain-powered digitalization, according to Emmanuel Samson of the Impero Group. Being a...
China Dec factory activity extends declines on COVID infections - Caixin PMI
BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China's factory activity shrank at a sharper pace in December as surging COVID-19 infections disrupted production and weighed on demand after Beijing largely removed anti-virus curbs, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday.
EU offers free COVID vaccines to China to help curb outbreak- FT
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The European Union has offered free COVID-19 vaccines to China to help Beijing contain a mass outbreak of the illness, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
coingeek.com
2023 blockchain trends that lead to success
In 2023, “blockchain” will no longer be a marketing tool. In the past (2016-2022), companies were putting words like blockchain, digital currency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, etc., front and center in their pitch decks because it was helping them receive investment dollars. But as 2022 comes to an end,...
Why China's Covid wave is stirring fear
China is experiencing a huge Covid-19 surge after years of hardline containment restrictions were dismantled last month. China has only reported 15 Covid deaths since it began unwinding restrictions on December 7, shortly after which it narrowed the criteria by which deaths from the virus are recorded.
coingeek.com
New Delhi residents fall victim to digital asset scam offering 200% returns
Law enforcement agencies are on the trail of individuals suspected of defrauding Indians of nearly $11 million, according to a report by Times of India. The suspects allegedly defrauded investors by offering a 200% return on investments in their yet-to-be-launched virtual currency. Authorities said the suspected fraudsters used several methods to win the trust of their victims, including the promise of luxurious vacations in Dubai.
coingeek.com
North Korean hackers targeting Japanese financial firms with new malware
A new report from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has uncovered a new hacking spree linked to notorious North Korean hackers using malware. The report identified BlueNoroff, an arm of the state-sponsored Lazarus Group, as the principal suspect behind the recent attacks. BlueNoroff’s main targets appear to be digital asset startups, commercial banks, and venture capitalist (VC) firms in Europe and the Far East.
coingeek.com
Russia’s largest bank turns its sights to gold-backed digital financial assets
Russia is inching its way toward a full embrace of virtual currencies, with the latest move being the country’s largest bank issuing gold-backed digital financial assets (DFAs). The country’s majority state-owned bank Sber announced that the move towards DFAs is part of the broader de-dollarization plan. According to the...
coingeek.com
Blockchain for government and enterprise projects: Simit Naik speaks at Philippine Blockchain Week
NChain’s Simit Naik recently attended Philippine Blockchain Week and gave a talk on blockchain for enterprise and government projects. Naik introduces himself as the Director of the Commercial and Strategy team at nChain. The company’s mission is to secure the internet of value and build the foundations to allow governments and enterprises to exchange data and value.
Comments / 0