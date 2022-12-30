Read full article on original website
A man allegedly shot his wife — all because she was honking the horn of their truck. Eric Bramschreiber, 55, remains at the Pueblo County Jail in Colorado, records show. Deputies said they responded to a residence in the 100 block of Vision Lane. It was just before 10 p.m. on Friday. There was a report of a shooting.
Clerk refuses to give money to armed robber in Ashby
ASHBY - Security cameras captured a terrifying robbery in Ashby. The suspect with his face covered pointed a knife at a store clerk. The clerk credited his army training with helping to deescalate the potentially deadly situation. "I told him you are not going to get anything. Period," Larry Liang said. When the masked bandit strolled into the Low Low Convenience Store just after 7 p.m. on New Year's Day making demands, Larry Liang told him to get out. "He got mask on, so I couldn't really hear what he's saying. I just said, 'come on get out...
