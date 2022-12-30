ASHBY - Security cameras captured a terrifying robbery in Ashby. The suspect with his face covered pointed a knife at a store clerk. The clerk credited his army training with helping to deescalate the potentially deadly situation. "I told him you are not going to get anything. Period," Larry Liang said. When the masked bandit strolled into the Low Low Convenience Store just after 7 p.m. on New Year's Day making demands, Larry Liang told him to get out. "He got mask on, so I couldn't really hear what he's saying. I just said, 'come on get out...

