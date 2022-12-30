Read full article on original website
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Former Vikings QB Takes Over in Arizona for Week 17
The Arizona Cardinals have gone through some serious QB troubles in 2022. They lost starter Kyler Murray to a torn ACL earlier this year, and now this week, backup Colt McCoy will be forced to sit out with concussion symptoms. Because of that, their QB3 and former Vikings QB, David Blough, will be in line to take the reins of the offense against the Atlanta Falcons.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder 2023 Starter?
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is making a case to be the starter in 2023. But he is missing a key accomplishment for his resume.
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Demands to See Injured Teammate in Hospital
Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center under critical condition after collapsing on the field.
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
CINCINNATI (AP) – Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, the NFL said, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, and he was surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, after he was hurt […]
WJCL
Falcons edge Cardinals on last second field goal by former Georgia Southern standout, Younghoe Koo
ATLANTA — With both teams eliminated from the playoffs and playing for pride, the Falcons needed a last-second field goal to defeat the Cardinals 20-19 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Younghoe Koo’s 21-yard field goal lifted the Falcons to victory and helped to improve their record to 6-10. The...
Falcons Complimentary of Cardinals Ahead of Sunday Battle
A great level of mutual respect between the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons has been shown despite both struggling this season.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson (back) will not return in Week 17
The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out wideout Robbie Anderson (back) for the rest of their Week 17 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Anderson suffered a back injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Falcons, and was ruled out after halftime. Anderson had 1 catch for 13 yards...
Evaluating Cardinals' Week 17 Snap Counts vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals fell victim to another loss, this time at the hands of a game-winning field goal against the Atlanta Falcons. The snap counts from players help tell some of the story. In this story:. Arizona Cardinals. The Arizona Cardinals arrive at the final week of the regular season...
Watch: Arthur Smith on Falcons' 20-19 win over Cardinals
The Atlanta Falcons (6-10) defeated the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) in Week 17 thanks to Younghoe Koo’s game-winning field goal. Head coach Arthur Smith discussed the Falcons’ one-point win at his postgame press conference. Watch below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
