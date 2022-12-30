ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridasportfishing.com

Targeting Inshore Blackfin Tuna on Florida’s Panhandle

Those first few seconds are the best. It’s chaos. It can be violent. It can be beautiful, and it’s uncomfortable. It also comes with an element of shock and surprise. This is one of those feelings I look for every day — to feel alive, to not be in complete control. It is something to separate this day from every other day. I call it the “oh, sh*t moment,” and it’s generally easy to find here.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Dive team searches Yellow River for missing boater

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent the dive team to search for a missing boater in Yellow River Friday afternoon. Weather moving in forced them to call off the search, according to an OCSO Facebook post. The dive team was there to assist Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Social media fishing celebs tackle Gulf Shores

An investment group paid $11.3 million for the Eastern Shore Village Center on 9 acres at the southeast corner of Greeno Road and Fairhope Avenue in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The center’s tenants include Shoe Station, Big Lots, CVS, Baumhower’s Wingfingers, Rotolo’s Pizzeria and more.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida DUI numbers double for NYE 2023

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol released raw data numbers to WKRG News 5 on DUI arrests in Northwest Florida during the New Years’ Eve Holiday Weekend. The numbers by county represent Thursday afternoon through Monday morning arrests. 2022/2023 – 11 arrests Compared to the previous years, the FHP arrests doubled. The report shows […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
850businessmagazine.com

South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival

Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 3-7

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Sidewalks taking shape on State Road 85 in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Sidewalk construction is underway on State Road 85 north of John Sims Parkway in Niceville. Sidewalk construction is part of the State Road 85 Improvement Project from John Sims Parkway to north of College Boulevard in Okaloosa County, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), said in an announcement.
NICEVILLE, FL
OBA

Orange Beach to consider new Canal Road restaurant

Site would also contain a 20,800 square foot warehouse if approved. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 9 the Orange Beach Planning Commission will hear a request from developers to build a 7,300 square foot restaurant and a 20,800 warehouse on the north side of Canal Road and west of Cypress Street.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
livability.com

Meet the Communities of Okaloosa County

Explore the charming towns of this vibrant West Florida region. Thinking about moving to Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County? You are invited to take a tour and discover all the corners of the county, made up of well-known tourism destinations and picturesque communities that beam with Sunshine State pride.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
livability.com

Why I Started My Business in Fort Walton Beach (and You Can, Too!)

Resident gives the inside scoop on living and working in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. Nestled in Northwest Florida, Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County form a welcoming region where generosity and Southern hospitality abound. Here, residents and visitors are met with sparkling water, sandy beaches, gorgeous parks, delicious dining options and much more.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola is a beautiful coastal city. It offers plenty of things to do for people of all ages who enjoy the water, being outdoors, and experiencing a little culture. Pensacola is worth considering if you’re looking for a great weekend getaway or an escape from the daily grind for a little while.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
livability.com

Welcome to Business-Friendly Okaloosa County, FL

An award-winning combination of talent and infrastructure creates the perfect habitat for businesses in Fort Walton Beach and this West Florida region. More startups and longtime companies alike call Okaloosa County home, and small wonder. The same climate that draws droves of tourists is mirrored in its business-friendly policies, not to mention a wealth of other positives that include a strong workforce, world-class infrastructure and proximity to multiple modes of transportation.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Car crash in Baldwin County kills 1

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A crash in Baldwin County early this morning claims the life of a Loxley man, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, a two-vehicle crash occurred two miles west of Robertsdale on County Road 54. Kenneth Harold Sirmon, 28, of...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

24-year-old Milton native, 4-year-old son die following apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Milton native and her 4-year-old son both passed away following an apartment fire near Jacksonville the day after Christmas. Family confirmed to WEAR News on Monday that Alexis Fitzgerald's 4-year-old son Rozae died on scene. Alexis -- a 2016 Milton High School graduate -- was then pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.
MILTON, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man hit by train in Pensacola Monday identified

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was hit and killed by a train Monday in Pensacola has officially been identified. According to police, Terry Glenn Barclay, 57, was hit and killed near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. WKRG News 5 will continue to investigate this story and will update it when more information becomes […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WFLA

Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy