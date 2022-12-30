Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersDwayne PiergiovanniDestin, FL
Osaka Restaurant Offers Japanese Cuisine in Destin, FloridaGabriella KorosiDestin, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
floridasportfishing.com
Targeting Inshore Blackfin Tuna on Florida’s Panhandle
Those first few seconds are the best. It’s chaos. It can be violent. It can be beautiful, and it’s uncomfortable. It also comes with an element of shock and surprise. This is one of those feelings I look for every day — to feel alive, to not be in complete control. It is something to separate this day from every other day. I call it the “oh, sh*t moment,” and it’s generally easy to find here.
Dive team searches Yellow River for missing boater
HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent the dive team to search for a missing boater in Yellow River Friday afternoon. Weather moving in forced them to call off the search, according to an OCSO Facebook post. The dive team was there to assist Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at […]
Social media fishing celebs tackle Gulf Shores
An investment group paid $11.3 million for the Eastern Shore Village Center on 9 acres at the southeast corner of Greeno Road and Fairhope Avenue in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The center’s tenants include Shoe Station, Big Lots, CVS, Baumhower’s Wingfingers, Rotolo’s Pizzeria and more.
Northwest Florida DUI numbers double for NYE 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol released raw data numbers to WKRG News 5 on DUI arrests in Northwest Florida during the New Years’ Eve Holiday Weekend. The numbers by county represent Thursday afternoon through Monday morning arrests. 2022/2023 – 11 arrests Compared to the previous years, the FHP arrests doubled. The report shows […]
850businessmagazine.com
South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival
Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 3-7
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
niceville.com
Sidewalks taking shape on State Road 85 in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Sidewalk construction is underway on State Road 85 north of John Sims Parkway in Niceville. Sidewalk construction is part of the State Road 85 Improvement Project from John Sims Parkway to north of College Boulevard in Okaloosa County, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), said in an announcement.
Orange Beach to consider new Canal Road restaurant
Site would also contain a 20,800 square foot warehouse if approved. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 9 the Orange Beach Planning Commission will hear a request from developers to build a 7,300 square foot restaurant and a 20,800 warehouse on the north side of Canal Road and west of Cypress Street.
livability.com
Meet the Communities of Okaloosa County
Explore the charming towns of this vibrant West Florida region. Thinking about moving to Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County? You are invited to take a tour and discover all the corners of the county, made up of well-known tourism destinations and picturesque communities that beam with Sunshine State pride.
Foley residents start new year without a home after fire
A house fire just before noon Monday has left as many as half a dozen people without a place to live.
livability.com
Why I Started My Business in Fort Walton Beach (and You Can, Too!)
Resident gives the inside scoop on living and working in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. Nestled in Northwest Florida, Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County form a welcoming region where generosity and Southern hospitality abound. Here, residents and visitors are met with sparkling water, sandy beaches, gorgeous parks, delicious dining options and much more.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Pensacola, Florida
Pensacola is a beautiful coastal city. It offers plenty of things to do for people of all ages who enjoy the water, being outdoors, and experiencing a little culture. Pensacola is worth considering if you’re looking for a great weekend getaway or an escape from the daily grind for a little while.
WEAR
2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
WEAR
4 injured in overnight head-on collision on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Four people were hospitalized after a head-on collision on the Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola early Sunday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Cervantes St. at the Bayou Texar Bridge. According to Pensacola Police, a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and collided with...
livability.com
Welcome to Business-Friendly Okaloosa County, FL
An award-winning combination of talent and infrastructure creates the perfect habitat for businesses in Fort Walton Beach and this West Florida region. More startups and longtime companies alike call Okaloosa County home, and small wonder. The same climate that draws droves of tourists is mirrored in its business-friendly policies, not to mention a wealth of other positives that include a strong workforce, world-class infrastructure and proximity to multiple modes of transportation.
WALA-TV FOX10
Car crash in Baldwin County kills 1
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A crash in Baldwin County early this morning claims the life of a Loxley man, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, a two-vehicle crash occurred two miles west of Robertsdale on County Road 54. Kenneth Harold Sirmon, 28, of...
WEAR
24-year-old Milton native, 4-year-old son die following apartment fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Milton native and her 4-year-old son both passed away following an apartment fire near Jacksonville the day after Christmas. Family confirmed to WEAR News on Monday that Alexis Fitzgerald's 4-year-old son Rozae died on scene. Alexis -- a 2016 Milton High School graduate -- was then pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
Man hit by train in Pensacola Monday identified
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was hit and killed by a train Monday in Pensacola has officially been identified. According to police, Terry Glenn Barclay, 57, was hit and killed near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. WKRG News 5 will continue to investigate this story and will update it when more information becomes […]
Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
