Florida airports experience delays after air traffic computer issue, FAA says
The air traffic control computer issues disrupted flights at Florida airports Monday during one of the busiest travel days in the holiday calendar.
Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations Affected Thousands Of Cruise Passengers This Holiday
As Travel Noire reported this week, Southwest Airlines flight cancellations have caused numerous bad experiences for passengers. Due to the airline’s mass cancelation of its flights, thousands of travelers hoping to fly are likely to be left in limbo a few days longer. The carrier had cancelled more than 10,000 flights since a winter storm struck the US last week. To make matters worse, thousands of passengers have not been able to fly to their cruise embarkation port or arrived too late.
Southwest CEO promises reimbursements
The CEO of Southwest Airlines, Bob Jordan, promised that the airline will provide reimbursements to those who were affected by its thousands of cancellations over the past week, saying the “desire is to go above and beyond.” Jordan said in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday that the storm that led to…
The Airline With the Most On-Time Flights in 2022
As airlines and the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, there were all kinds of issues with canceled flights and crowded airports. But despite the chaos, one airline reigned supreme as the one with the MOST on-time flights throughout the year. Between January 1st and December 15th, 2022 about 180,000...
Bride-to-be set to miss wedding after Southwest cancellation
A woman waiting to leave from St. Louis Lambert International Airport is set to miss her own wedding after Southwest Airlines canceled her flight Tuesday.
PreCheck vs. Global Entry: What You Should Apply For Before Your Next Vacation
Traveling isn’t as easy as it used to be. There are plenty of rules and regulations about how large bags can be and how many you can have, sometimes you have to arrive at the airport waaaaaay earlier than you think, and don’t even get us started on those TSA Security lines. Going through airport security doesn’t have to be a headache with expedited services like PreCheck and Global Entry, though. But which one is right for you? We’re breaking it all down.
Worker Killed on Ramp at Alabama Airport in Airplane Incident
(Reuters) -A worker was fatally injured on the ramp at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama where an American Airlines regional carrier flight was parked, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident that occurred where American Airlines Flight 3408, an...
5.4 Earthquake Hits California Area Damaged in Earlier Quake
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — A moderate New Year's Day earthquake rattled the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck at 10:35 a.m. Sunday about 9...
Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Strikes Northern California
(Reuters) -A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 km (9.3 miles) southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month. The latest earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday. The California Department of Transportation said in a...
Travel Alert January 2023: Winter Storm to Affect Central United States
If the Rocky Mountains and the central United States are in your travel plans over the next couple of days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to the latest winter weather system which is forecast to bring significant amounts of snow to parts of the region.
Travel in the Post-Covid World: A Look Ahead to 2023
The year began with masks on planes, vaccination rules, a heavily regulated cruise industry, and international travelers facing varying hurdles to enter the United States. The pandemic wasn't at its height in 2022, but airlines, hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, and really the entire travel industry struggled with its lingering effects.
What Counts as a Small Personal Item on a Flight?
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. At no extra cost to you, I only recommend products I have experience with. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Air travel is one of the most grueling experiences someone can go through. You’re...
