Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction
Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Jalopnik
This Four-Car Auction Is a Ready-Made RUF Collection
RUF is probably best known for the 1987 CTR Yellowbird, but the list of cars it’s built over the years goes far beyond that one. And if you’re lucky and wealthy enough, you could be the new owner of four RUF legends when they go to auction at Amelia Island next month. Gooding & Company announced the sale of the RUF Collection earlier this month, with the auction scheduled for March 3.
Nine Car GTO Collection Shows Off Ram Air IV Package
One of the coolest cars ever to come out of the Pontiac factory was the GTO in 1964. However, later on in life this model took on a new moniker that cemented it in the minds of young enthusiast everywhere at the time. That name was “Judge,” an intimidating and striking word that gave the illusion of aggression and authority. Some people would be lucky to ever own one of these cars in their life but now a glorious nine of them have come up for auction.
1970 Hemi Cuda Found After Life Of Racing
Here’s a car that used its power to the fullest…. The hemi Cuda, a legendary muscle car within the classic automobile enthusiast industry. Heralded for its incredible engine options, great performance on the track, and good looks, this is the dream car of mini car people young and old. You might be surprised to find one of these vintage cars driving around town but even more surprising would be to find one for yourself. If you’re looking to get into the world of barn finds, cars like this one are the main goal of every adventure.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
Late Fast & Furious star’s car sells for over $600,000 at auction
A rare sports car that previously belonged to late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker has sold for over $600,000 at auction.
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
Tri-City Herald
Ford Earns Dubious Honor in 2022 Recall Review
Ford (F) - Get Free Report had some tough moments in 2022. So tough, in fact, that the company was named the most-recalled auto maker of the year, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The company, which opened its doors in 1903, issued a total of 67...
makeuseof.com
5 Awesome Features of the Rivian Amazon Delivery Van
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Rivian is an automaker best known for its excellent R1 line of vehicles. The R1T is especially iconic with its cartoonish mug and awesome off-road capability.
Motorious Featured Auction House: Broad Arrow Auctions
Learn more about the Motorious featured auction house for December. Broad Arrow Auctions is quickly becoming a well-known name in the collector car and auction space. Veterans from some of the most prestigious part of the collector car industry joined forces to form Broad Arrow Auctions. The company is a team of collector car experts who carry over 100 years of industry knowledge and experience.
Ludicrous Zimmer Mustang Mashup Sells for Almost $30,000 at Auction
A crazy Mustang built by Zimmer was recently auctioned off and sold for more than anyone thought was possible. The post Ludicrous Zimmer Mustang Mashup Sells for Almost $30,000 at Auction appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Learning to Drive a Ford Model T Was Challenging but Rewarding
Imagine stepping off a plane in a foreign country. Emerging from the automatic sliding doors, a lot looks the same, but there's always something reminding you that you're not at home. Buses and taxis swarm to pick up new arrivals, but the signs are in a language you cannot read, and you pay the fare using a bill decorated with a historical figure who never appeared in your schoolbooks. Maybe you stop in a McDonald's, expecting to get a taste of home, only to find dishes like the taro pie that replaces apple pie on the Mickey D's menu in China.
Top Speed
This 50-Year-Old Toyota Celica Barn Find Receives A Thorough Restoration
Long before the 86 coupe’s reign, the Celica was Toyota’s long-running affordable sports car with a significant market share admired for its driving dynamics, overall coupe-like aesthetics, and easy-to-maintain habit The car had an appeal similar to the ‘70s American muscle cars but was a cheaper and more reliable alternative, making it the best entry-level coupe of its time. One of the originals, a first-generation Toyota Celica from 1972, was nevertheless left untouched and did not see the sun for two decades. However PapadakisRacing has come to its rescue and takes us on a complete tour of this classic Toyota before and after its restoration.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1981 Ford LTD Country Squire
Ford began using the Country Squire name to designate the top trim level of its biggest station wagon models back in the 1950 model year, with Country Squire production continuing all the way through the last of the squared-off Ford LTD Crown Victorias in 1991. All Country Squires had wood (1950-1951) or "wood" (1952-1991) body trim, and so many were sold that "Country Squire" became the generic name for any big Detroit wagon for a large chunk of the American population. Today's Junkyard Gem is an example of the early Panther-platform Country Squire, found in a self-service yard in Sparks, Nevada last month.
Cars That Are Most 'Made in America'
It’s nice to find a good deal on something, but when you look at the little sticker on the bottom of that toy or lamp, it probably says “Made in China.”. When you buy a car, though, you can’t just flip it over to read the little sticker there that tells you where it’s made.
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 1970 Ford Bronco
This 1970 Ford Bronco restomod still needs exterior work, but the seller claims that it runs and drives well. It had better, for $45,000. There's a long list of mods, mostly for off-roading -- more than I care to list here. You can click on over to see them all. Suffice it to say, if the seller is accurate, this Bronco seems more than trail ready.
Porsche Design Watches' History Dates Back To 1972
Porsche has been doing two things since 1972: making sports cars like the 911 and watches. Even long-time fans of the brand may have yet to learn about the latter endeavor. The tradition of a Porsche owner matching his watch to his paint-to-sample 911 goes back further than you may think.
Carscoops
Guangzhou Auto Show Is Too Hot To Handle As Concept Burns On Show Floor
The Guangzhou Auto Show got off to a hot start as a concept caught on fire on the show floor. Details are limited, but Weibo is full of images and video of the incident which took place at the IAT display and destroyed a futuristic hatchback-like concept. According to Sino-Singapore...
Someone bought the iconic Ferrari from ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ for $337,500 at auction but they can’t even drive it
The fake 1961 California Spyder is one of three replicas made specifically for the John Hughes classic.
