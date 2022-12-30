ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

WBRE

Wilkes-Barre curbside collection for holiday weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In observance of New Years’ Day, Wilkes-Barre City announced the curbside collection scheduled for the holiday weekend. According to a press release, there will be no curbside collections, and City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 2, in observance of New Years’ Day. Those who live in the South […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Downtown Wilkes-Barre rings in new year as slow but sure recovery continues

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It’s hard to believe, but we’ve reached Jan. 1, 2023. As you read this, Downtown Wilkes-Barre just completed an active weekend of concerts, movies, New Year’s Eve dining, and celebrations, including the return of the Genetti’s New Year’s Eve party. With the new year comes a new opportunity to build upon all that’s been accomplished over the previous 12 months.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PennLive.com

Casino, warehouses, car dealerships, retailers and other businesses opening in central Pa. in 2023

Now that 2022 has come to a close, let’s take a look at what businesses are expected to open new locations in the midstate here in 2023. Cloud 10 Car Wash is building a 10,370-square-foot car wash facility on the former site of the very first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store at 6040 Carlisle Pike. The new location is expected to open in the spring, according to the company website.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list

The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Gov. Wolf announces $400,000 in new funding for manufacturing training

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf has announced that $400,000 in funding for Rhoads Industries to aid a program that brings awareness to careers and opportunities within the state’s manufacturing industry. The program also helps support companies in creating and training a skilled workforce through concentrated programs and services according to a press release from the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Veterans’ Trust Fund accepting grant applications

The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) is accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting veterans. Grants will be considered for veteran service organizations with 501(c)(19) status and nonprofit organizations serving Pennsylvania veterans granted 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code and for new, innovative, or expanded programs or services operated by the Pennsylvania Association […] The post Veterans’ Trust Fund accepting grant applications appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. residents to see increases in some, but not all taxes and fees in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania residents will see increases in some, but certainly not all of the state's taxes and fees in 2023.The state's flat personal income tax is not going up, and the corporate business net income tax is being cut down.Pennsylvania currently has one of the nation's highest gasoline taxes, which will be going up.Turnpike costs will jump 5% on January 8. An E-ZPass will help you save around 60% of the full price paid by toll-by-plate drivers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
wesb.com

New Laws in the New Year

The New Year is bringing a number of new laws with it. So-called “Driverless cars” will now be allowed in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf signed a bill authorizing the operation and regulation of “highly automated vehicles” with or without a driver behind the wheel, in November. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$300 Rebate Program Application Deadline, Things To Do

Stimulus Update: Deadline On $300 Rebate Program Application – just one day away. According to a published post by Washington Examiner, the Rebate program in Pennsylvania is aimed at providing some financial help to senior citizens or disabled residents in the state. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the amount received from this program will vary based on annual income for both the renters and homeowners.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

