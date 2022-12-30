Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
“Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced on the show on Monday that she will be getting married this year. Roberts will be marrying her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, a massage therapist from San Francisco. She first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013 in a Facebook post marking Roberts’s recovery from cancer. Roberts…
oprahdaily.com
How Barbara Walters Inspired So Many Women—Including Oprah
On December 30, 2022, Barbara Walters passed away at the age of 93. A trailblazing television journalist, Walters inspired an entire generation of women. Upon learning of her death, Oprah shared, "Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me—nor every other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news."
oprahdaily.com
Oprah Reacts to Barbara Walters' Death at 93: "She Was Such a Powerful and Gracious Role Model"
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93. Born in 1929, Walters grew up in New York and went on to attend Sarah Lawrence College. After graduating with a degree in English, Walters briefly worked as a writer for CBS News before being hired by NBC's Today, as a writer and researcher in 1961. Walters moved up the ranks, reporting on the weather and covering various features. Eventually, she became Today's first female co-host alongside Hugh Downs and Frank McGee. The broadcast journalist went on to co-anchor the ABC Evening News in 1976. Three years after that, she joined 20/20.
oprahdaily.com
Martha Beck’s New Cure for Anxiety
“I’m exhausted,” said Della from my computer screen. We were meeting on Zoom during the Covid-19 lockdown. “I’m trying to work from home while I take care of my kids,” she said. “My husband may lose his job. The whole world is going crazy. I’m nervous all the time: I can’t sleep, can’t relax, can’t take it any more. Help!”
