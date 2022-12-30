Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93. Born in 1929, Walters grew up in New York and went on to attend Sarah Lawrence College. After graduating with a degree in English, Walters briefly worked as a writer for CBS News before being hired by NBC's Today, as a writer and researcher in 1961. Walters moved up the ranks, reporting on the weather and covering various features. Eventually, she became Today's first female co-host alongside Hugh Downs and Frank McGee. The broadcast journalist went on to co-anchor the ABC Evening News in 1976. Three years after that, she joined 20/20.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO