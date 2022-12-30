ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson unlikely to play vs Steelers

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
On Thursday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his 11th straight practice. Jackson continues to deal with a PCL strain in his knee and it seems unlikely he will get able to go against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

This means it will be Pittsburgh facing Tyler Huntley for the second time in three weeks. Huntley started against the Steelers in Week 14 but was knocked out with an injury. Nevertheless, the Steelers were unable to slow down the Ravens rushing attack and lost to Baltimore 16-14.

In this same game, Steelers starting quarterback Kenny Pickett was knocked out with a concussion and Mitch Trubisky came in and threw three costly interceptions. Huntley and Pickett are both healthy and will finally get to square off.

The Ravens have already locked up a playoff spot so they could hold Jackson until then just to avoid further injury. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh continues to cling to a slim shot at the playoffs and hopes to finish the season on a winning streak.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

