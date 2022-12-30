ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

No return imminent for Steelers CB William Jackson III

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUuZ8_0jyjGOhv00

On Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon returned to practice. Witherspoon remains on IR but is now designated to return and the Steelers have 21 days to determine if he can get back on the field.

One player who remains on IR is fellow cornerback William Jackson III. The Steelers traded for Jackson at the trade deadline but placed him on IR with a back injury less than two weeks after. Jackson has been eligible to return for some time but remains on IR and the 2022 season looks to be a wash for the former first-round pick.

If Jackson doesn’t play this season, it’s unlikely he returns for 2023. Jackson’s 2023 salary is completely bloated with a $12.75 million cap hit. There’s no chance the Steelers are going to pay him that without at least seeing him on the field this season. If he is cut before June 1, the Steelers would have no dead money on the books.

Thankfully, if this doesn’t work out the Steelers are only on the hook for that seventh-round pick they traded away to get him. The Steelers couldn’t have anticipated this would happen and the rest of the secondary has played well despite being shorthanded for much of the season.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced

Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago

While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
The Spun

The Kickoff Time For Monday Night Football Has Changed

Monday Night Football typically kicks off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. That won't be the case this week, though. ESPN's primetime matchup featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will be delayed this week. The Rose Bowl is set to be played on Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. E.T. Because...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Announcement

For the second time this season, the NFL and NFL Players Association launched an investigation into the Miami Dolphins' handling of head injuries for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tua was placed under concussion protocol earlier this week after suffering a head injury during last Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.
The Spun

Look: NFL Quarterback Was Booed Off The Field On Sunday

The Washington Commanders began Week 17 with a simple formula: Win their two remaining games and they're in the playoffs. But the Commanders' QB hasn't been playing well enough to make that a reality and the fans let him know it. Late in today's game against the Cleveland Browns, Commanders...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?

Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins

The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Make Big Decision On Daniel Jones

One of the biggest questions of the NFL's 2023 offseason will be what the New York Giants do with Daniel Jones. Does New York want the former first round quarterback back for another year? Or will the Giants choose to let Jones walk in free agency?. According to a report,...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring

While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football. There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely. However, that will not be happening. "Derek Carr has no plans to retire...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Was Released On Saturday

The New York Giants said goodbye to a veteran wideout as they attempt to make their late-season playoff push. Per FOX's Ralph Vacciano, "The Giants activated S Xavier McKinney (hand) off the non-football injury list and released WR David Sills." The undrafted free agent out of West Virginia played in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

198K+
Followers
250K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy